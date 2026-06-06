Pa. man who used Roblox, Telegram to target girls is sentenced to years in prison

A Bucks County man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges tied to online exploitation of young girls.

Alec Magill, 32, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges tied to online exploitation of young girls. A Bucks County , Pa.

, man has been sentenced to just shy of two years in prison followed by two years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges. Before sentencing, the mother of a 13-year-old victim delivered an emotional impact statement, detailing the lasting trauma on her family.

Magill pleaded guilty to felony counts of sexual abuse of children, possession of child abuse material, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor – obscene performances, and criminal use of a communication facility. The investigation into Magill started when the FBI sent an alert to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office about a man talking to a 13-year-old girl in Tennessee.

Magill asked the young girl for sexually explicit photos and made inappropriate comments to her on the platforms. While going through Magill's cell phone, detectives found a deleted message thread between him and a 16-year-old girl from North Carolina. There were nearly 3,000 messages between the two including instances where Magill forced the girl to send him sexual photos and videos. Magill also sent the girl an inappropriate photo of himself to the girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Magill admitted to detectives in February of 2025 that he pretended to be a teen online and asked several minors for sexually explicit images while communicating with them. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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