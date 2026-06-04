PA firefighter fired after offensive language broadcast over emergency radio system

A suburban Philadelphia fire company says it has terminated an employee after offensive language was transmitted over a county emergency radio system while resp

A suburban Philadelphia fire company says it has terminated an employee after offensive language was transmitted over a county emergency radio system while responding to an incident.

In a statement released Wednesday, Horsham Fire Company No. 1 said the incident occurred June 2 while firefighters and mutual aid partners were responding to an emergency on County Line Road in Horsham Township. According to the department, an employee used "offensive and unacceptable language" that was broadcast over the county radio network during the response. Fire officials said the employee was immediately terminated upon returning to the station following the incident.

FOX56 reviewed a filtered version of the radio recording, and the firefighter who was terminated can be heard using obscene language and a racial slur.

"Horsham Fire Company No. 1 maintains a zero-tolerance policy for conduct that is inconsistent with our organizational values and professional standards," the department said in its statement. The fire company said all personnel have since been reminded of their responsibility to conduct themselves professionally both on and off the radio. Department leadership also announced mandatory sensitivity and workplace professionalism training for all personnel.

"We recognize that the language used was offensive, inappropriate and unacceptable," the statement said. The department apologized to anyone offended by the incident and emphasized that the actions of one employee do not reflect the values of the organization or its members. ICE says Chambersburg man from Haiti overstayed his visa as family remain skeptical Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now released a statement about a Chambersburg Haitian who has been detained for several months.

According to a spokesperA stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst. Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,Emegrency crews are currently on scene of a vehicle fire in Dauphin County.

Dispatch confirmed the fire broke out in a pickup truck on I-81 North around 5:55 p.mA heated exchange unfolded during Tuesday night's Lower Paxton Township board meeting, after a supervisor addressed the man he claims called him racial slurs atCharges have been filed against two individuals in relation to an investigation involving a rat infested home in Steelton, officials said. Steelton police confir





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