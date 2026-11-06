P1Harmony Gains Creative Control and Chart Success with New EP 'UNIQUE'

P1Harmony members discuss how streaming wins for 'Pretty Boy' secured greater creative authority with FNC Entertainment, leading to the release of their EP 'UNIQUE' and strategic visual choices.

P1Harmony has successfully negotiated greater creative autonomy within the rigid K-pop industry structure following the unexpected viral success of a deeper album track. The six-member group, consisting of members Intak, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Soul, and Jongseob, now possesses enhanced influence over their musical direction and visual presentation. This shift in power dynamics was catalyzed by the massive streaming performance of the Keeho -composed song Pretty Boy.

Streaming Success Drives Label Negotiations

Intak and Keeho recall a difficult period in the group's first six years where they worked with intense effort but lacked clear direction. They felt exhausted by running without a defined purpose, questioning whether their hard work would genuinely lead to their goals. Despite these moments of uncertainty, they continued to climb steadily, believing that small steps would eventually accumulate into significant progress.

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Their perseverance has yielded tangible results, with chart positions improving from number 60 to the top 5. This steady rise has provided the group with reassurance and a platform to demonstrate their capabilities to fans and the agency. Keeho notes that while outside perceptions suggest K-pop artists have no control over their careers, his own experience with FNC Entertainment mirrors the restrictive nature of many global labels.

The turning point in their relationship with the agency occurred when Pretty Boy, released on the previous EP, became a breakout hit. The track earned 12 million more listens on Spotify than the album's title track, achieving this status without any promotional support. This organic success served as undeniable evidence that the members' artistic instincts resonated strongly with audiences.

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Strategic Budget Allocation and Visual Identity

P1Harmony now leverages this proven track record to communicate specific ideas to the company, arguing that certain strategies might yield different results. They successfully negotiated to allocate their budget toward unique visual concepts for the songs L.O.Y.L. and ICE VVS. The group believed that while the title track UNIQUE would have a specific moment, ICE VVS possessed the lasting potential to become a fan favorite.

Their strategic vision appears to be working, as the most-streamed songs from the record on Spotify are UNIQUE with 15.5 million streams, ICE VVS with 14.5 million, and L.O.Y.L. with 6.9 million. Keeho explains that while they cannot control every aspect, particularly the lead single selection, they can now manipulate the system more effectively by presenting data-backed arguments.

For the lead single BLOW UP, the group embraced a hyperpop style with TikTok-ready lip-sync lines to capture youthful ambition. Jongseob, the youngest member, highlighted the rhythmic and youthful energy of the track, viewing it as a challenge for a new chapter. However, Intak aimed to add a mature edge to the lyrics, exploring the painful reality behind the bright exterior of ambition.

Historic U.S. Festival Milestone and Future Outlook

The group recently experienced a significant milestone with their first headlining slot at a U.S. festival, a full-circle moment for Keeho who recalls doing outdoor performances in Los Angeles four to five years ago. This event served as proof of their growing international presence and gratitude for their fans' continued support. The combination of chart success, creative influence, and live performance achievements marks a new era for the six-piece act.

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P1Harmony continues to balance the expectations of their agency with their own artistic growth, using every success to secure more freedom. Their ability to navigate these negotiations while maintaining strong fan engagement positions them for sustained growth in both the Korean and global markets. The members remain committed to revealing the harder, more complex sides of their artistry through their music and visuals.