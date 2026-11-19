The owner of the ill-fated and social-media famous pet squirrel P’Nut was busted on fraud charges — two years after state agents seized and beheaded the furry critter. Mark Longo, 36, w…

Instagram/@peanut_the_squirrel12 That mortgage sum appeared to match what Longo paid in 2023 for his sprawling Pine City animal sanctuary — known as “P’Nut’s Freedom Farm” since his beloved squirrel’s death, Chemung County records showed.

Longo falsified paystubs, letters and other documents on his mortgage application to fraudulently obtain the loan, police alleged. He was released after his arrest on six felony charges ranging from residential mortgage fraud to grand larceny. It was the latest chapter in a fraught saga between Longo and the government, which began two years ago when agents from the Department of Environmental Conservation raided his farm and seized P’Nut along with a baby raccoon named Fred.

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P’Nut was a minor internet celebrity at the time of his arrest, making regular appearances on Longo’s social media where the owner often recounted rescuing the squirrel when he found it abandoned as a baby. But as so often befalls the famous, stardom soon led to the squirrel’s demise — with the DEC catching wind of his living arrangements and swooping in to remove him, arguing Longo didn’t have the proper permitting to be caring for the wild animal.

P’Nut the squirrel is shown in an undated photo. P’Nut became an internet sensation before being euthanized by New York officials in 2024. The raid went awry, however, with P’Nut allegedly biting an agent in the hand and forcing a rabies test — which requires the animal’s head be cut off so its brain can be sampled.

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P’Nut’s decapitation, however, yielded no rabies diagnosis — outraging Longo, who vented to the squirrel’s social media followers and fanned outrage at the DEC and government regulation. The controversy made it as far as the White House with Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and others in the MAGA establishment framing the incident as a warning of the dangers of government overreach.

P’Nut’s people made their voices heard, with the DEC allegedly being inundated with menacing threats against itsLongo also didn’t take the decapitation sitting down — he sued the DEC in June 2025 for $10 million, alleging it had “executed” P’Nut “not due to a fear of rabies” but as a “senseless act of violence” and an “obscene demonstration of government abuse. ”LP MediaLongo’s wife, 30-year-old Daniela Bittner, was detained by ICE on Oct. 15 after she allegedly stayed longer than she had permission to.

She now faces deportation, but Longo insisted the entire situation stemmed from little more than a paperwork error.

“This is a minor paperwork issue and it’s being treated as if my wife literally crawled out a hole to get into this country,”Longo could not be reached for comment about his charges, which could land him a maximum 15 years in prison if found guilty. Mark Longo and P'Nut, both of whom have now been detained by state authorities. P'Nut the squirrel is shown in an undated photo.

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P'Nut became an internet sensation before being euthanized by New York officials in 2024. Mark and Daniela Longo pose at their animal sanctuary in Pine City, N.Y. , on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.