P!nk Sphere performances in Las Vegas are nearing sell-out status. Discover current ticket starting prices and secure authentic entry through verified retailers.

Singer P!nk is drawing massive audiences for her highly anticipated residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with ticket inventory depleting rapidly. Although the specific start date for the residency was not detailed in the provided source material, the demand has reached critical levels with many dates already sold out or close to availability. This surge in interest follows her notable performance at The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City, which further highlighted her continued relevance and draw in the live entertainment sector. The venue offers a state-of-the-art, multi-sensory experience that promises to bring P!nk's music to life in unique ways that differ from traditional concert stages.

Current Ticket Pricing And Availability

As of the time of publishing, tickets for P!nk at the Sphere start at $257. This figure serves as the baseline for entry, though prices fluctuate based on seat location and demand. Other retailers list starting prices slightly higher, with some platforms showing P!nk at Sphere concert tickets starting at $287. Another major secondary market indicates that tickets for these in-demand shows start at $261. These varying price points reflect the dynamic nature of the ticket market, where supply and demand dictate final costs for attendees seeking to secure a spot at the immersive venue.

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Primary Retailer Features And Guarantees

All products and services featured in this report are independently chosen by editors, though Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links. The retailer prioritizes experienced and highly rated sellers to ensure quality. It features all-in pricing, meaning all fees are listed upfront so buyers know the exact cost before checkout. The site offers a FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that tickets are valid and delivered in time for the concert. If tickets are not delivered on time, buyers receive their money back. Additionally, if the concert is canceled and not rescheduled, customers receive 120% credit or a full refund without the extra credit requirement.

Secondary Market Options And Buyer Protection

Vivid Seats allows users to search by specific seat types, including suite, standing room, front of section, or VIP section. Their platform prioritizes Super Sellers who are experienced and highly rated to maintain reliability. Vivid Seats protects purchases with a 100% Buyer Guarantee, ensuring legitimate tickets are received in time for the concert or the money is returned. Fans can save an additional 10% off their first purchase by signing up for the company's email list. Tickets are delivered digitally via email, making them available on phones before entering security, with prices noted as surprisingly reasonable even for high-demand seats.

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Third-Party Retailer Promotions And Packages

Other stellar third-party retailers offer affordable ticket options for fans looking for value. One such platform provides ticket packages that include parking passes, VIP access, meet and greets, and other exclusive experiences. This retailer also features all-in pricing, allowing buyers to see exactly what they will pay with fees included from the start. Another option guarantees the lowest prices, event cancellation protection, and on-time ticket delivery for a smooth experience. Some platforms note that tickets are not held to a specific price point, guaranteeing that the tickets received match the purchase or are even better than expected.

Market Trends And Consumer Advice

The rapid sell-out of P!nk performances underscores the high demand for immersive concert experiences at the Sphere. With many dates sold out or close to selling out, securing tickets requires prompt action. Online retailers guarantee authentic tickets in time for the concert, providing peace of mind for buyers. Prices may be above or below face value at times, so consumers should compare platforms like Billboard, Vivid Seats, and others to find the best deal. All online retailers guarantee authentic tickets, but using exclusive promo codes and email lists can provide additional savings for attendees planning to attend the highly sought-after Las Vegas residency.