P!NK Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency at The Sphere in 2027

Pop icon P!NK secures a historic residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas starting September 2027. Details on tickets, dates, and immersive technology.

P!NK has officially announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, marking a historic milestone as the first solo female pop artist to headline The Sphere. The multi-sensory venue located on the Las Vegas Strip will host the groundbreaking engagement beginning in late 2027, specifically kicking off on September 29.

Residency Schedule And Ticket Presales

The initial run of performances will feature eight additional dates extending through the end of the month, concluding on October 30. This strategic scheduling positions the concerts during a peak tourism period in the summer destination. Ticket holders looking to secure their seats will benefit from a structured presale window that begins on November 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

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This presale phase will continue throughout the following week, offering fans multiple opportunities to purchase access before the general public. The general on sale is scheduled to commence on November 20 at 10 a.m. PT, opening tickets to all consumers who did not qualify for the earlier priority windows.

Immersive Technology And Production Values

The production promises to leverage the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps around, above, and below the audience. This next-generation technology creates a fully immersive visual environment that surrounds every seat in the house. The audio experience will be equally significant, utilizing concert-grade systems and Sphere Immersive Sound to deliver clarity.

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In a high-energy video posted on Monday, November 9, the singer celebrated the announcement with bubble-themed graphics. She described the project as an idea that has been bubbling up for years, allowing her to finally give a show a permanent home. The artist expressed excitement about sharing both the highs and lows of her career with a dedicated audience.

Promotional Tie-Ins At Fremont Street Experience

To celebrate the upcoming residency, Las Vegas' SlotZilla zipline at the Fremont Street Experience will transform into a limited-time attraction known as P!NKZILLA. This aerial takeover will utilize the attraction's 1,375-foot Canopy Backdrop for a special promotional event. The event runs from November 11 through November 19 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. local time.

The experience will be soundtracked by some of the singer's most beloved hits, creating a unique synergy between the venue promotion and the artist's catalog. Tickets for the P!NKZILLA aerial attraction will be available for purchase during the promotional window, offering fans an alternative way to engage with the brand.

Historic Context And Industry Standing

This residency places P!NK in elite company, following in the footsteps of major acts like U2, Phish, and Metallica who have previously headlined The Sphere. To date, No Doubt's summer 2026 run remains the only engagement to feature a female-fronted act with 18 shows. P!NK's entry breaks this pattern as a solo female pop artist, setting a new precedent for future bookings.

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The singer's career trajectory includes high-profile moments such as performing on stage with the cast of Chicago during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026. Her nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2027 class alongside Lady Gaga and Shakira further underscores her standing in the music industry. This residency represents the culmination of years of global touring success into a fixed, iconic location.