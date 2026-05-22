Ozzy Osbourne To Digitally Exist In A Landmark Partnership

Musician Ozzy Osbourne will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers with a cutting-edge partnership between Hyperreal and Proto Hologram.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne will digitally exist for as long as there are computers with the help of a partnership between Hyperreal and Proto Hologram . Ozzy avatar is the result of this partnership and is described as a ‘digital human technology company’ since it uses patented ‘Digital DNA’ technology to create digital avatar s.

According to Hyperreal, their Digital DNA technology will allow the avatar to have conversations with fans and respond in movements and speech as Ozzy would. It states that Proto Luma units will house the digital avatar. These units are essentially large, interactive touchscreens. The digital avatar will begin appearing in these units in the U.S. and the U.K. starting the late summer of 2026.

The Digital DNA technology of Hyperreal will use authentic materials like curated content from Ozzy’s family. This avatar is intended to create a living performance so that it draws from nothing that wasn’t given willingly. This partnership is made possible by the enthusiastic participation of both Ozzy's family and Proto Hologram, as well as the companies' ground-breaking technologies that allow a more-than-life-sized, interactive avatar to exist





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Ozzy Osbourne Digital Avatar Project Hyperreal Proto Hologram

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