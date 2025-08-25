Ozzy Osbourne's Final Days: A 'Miracle' and a Pioneering Farewell

Tom Morello, friend and musical colleague of Ozzy Osbourne, reflects on the legendary rocker's final days and his poignant final performance. Morello shares insights into Osbourne's awareness of his mortality, his resilience in attending a post-performance event despite frailty, and his involvement in a landmark benefit concert leading up to his death.

Ozzy Osbourne 's final performance may have carried a poignant significance as the legendary musician, known for his wild stage persona, seemed to anticipate the end. Weeks after his passing at the age of 76, fellow musician Tom Morello shared insights into Osbourne's final days, suggesting he was aware of his mortality's approach. \' Ozzy Osbourne ’s lived a pretty on-the-edge lifestyle for a long time,' Morello told Chicago’s Q101 radio station.

'The fact that he lived to play and feel that love and to one more time … you know, to do ‘Paranoid;’ to do ‘Crazy Train.’ If you have got to go — I mean, I wish Ozzy lived another 30 years — but if you’ve got to go out, it really felt like he knew.' Morello described Osbourne's death as 'a tragedy' but also acknowledged it as 'a miracle' considering the rockstar's long and arduous life. He recounted how Osbourne, despite being frail, attended an after-party a week after the final performance. \ Morello also shared his experience of being personally chosen by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to serve as musical director for a benefit concert in Birmingham, England just weeks before Osbourne's passing. He recalled his desire to make the 10-hour event, which featured fellow musical titans like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Jack Black, 'the greatest day in the history of heavy metal.' The concert served as a testament to Osbourne's enduring legacy and his impact on the world of music. Osbourne's death was announced by his family on July 22, with a statement expressing their profound grief and requesting privacy. His official cause of death was later revealed to be cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease





