Ozzfest 30th Anniversary Confirmed With UK, US And Mexico Dates

Ozzfest returns for its 30th anniversary with three major dates in Milton Keynes, San Bernardino and Mexico City curated by Sharon Osbourne following Ozzy Osbourne's passing.

Ozzfest confirmed on Thursday morning (Nov. 5) that it will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a series of major festival events. The iconic hard rock tour is returning after a hiatus, marking a significant moment for the music industry and fans of heavy metal globally.

Anniversary Festival Schedule Details

The kick-off date will take place at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, U.K. on July 10. This initial stop sets the stage for a broader international tour that spans across North America and Latin America. Following the British premiere, the festival will move to the United States with a show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif. on Sept. 11. The final confirmed leg of this anniversary run includes a gig at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Sept. 18. At press time no lineup for the shows had been announced, leaving anticipation high for future reveals.

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Legacy Venues And Historical Significance

The Live Nation-promoted shows will include a nod to Ozzfest's legacy, as the San Bernardino venue is the same one where the festival launched in 1996. This location holds deep historical resonance for the brand, serving as the original ground zero for what became a cultural phenomenon. The Mexico City date will represent the first edition of the show in Mexico, expanding the festival's geographic footprint into new markets. It will also be the first Ozzfest since Osbourne's passing last July, less than two weeks after his final performance at the all-star event.

Sharon Osbourne Curation And Lineup Plans

Sharon Osbourne will curate the lineups for the 2027 shows, with a promise of a full lineup reveal in the coming months. She was on hand for the most recent Ozzfest show, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 2018. Her return to the curator role signals a commitment to maintaining the festival's original ethos. Early Bat tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Friday (Nov. 6) at 10 a.m. local time, ensuring fans have a clear window to purchase access to these historic performances.

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Origins And Evolution Of The Tour

Ozzfest was conceived by Sharon Osbourne in 1996 after she was unable to book Ozzy on the then-popular Lollapalooza alt rock festival. It quickly became a popular annual touring festival that brought a day of hard rock to the U.S. and Europe through 2008. Since then, it has taken place sporadically, most recently as a one-day event at the Forum in 2018 with a lineup featuring Rob Zombie, Body Count, Marilyn Manson and others. The revival marks a strategic shift from sporadic appearances to a structured multi-leg international tour.

Future Negotiations And Fan Expectations

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was in negotiations with Live Nation to bring the festival back. She emphasized the personal motivation behind the project, stating that it was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people. She noted that they really started metal festivals in this country, highlighting a unique spirit focused on new talent rather than established acts alone. This vision positions the upcoming anniversary shows as both a tribute to the past and a platform for emerging artists.