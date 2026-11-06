Ozone Hole Reaches Decade High Due to Strong Antarctic Polar Vortex

Scientists from NOAA and NASA report the ozone hole over Antarctica has reached its largest size in ten years, peaking at 10.5 million square miles driven by powerful weather patterns.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA) have revealed that the ozone hole over Antarctica is currently at its largest size in a decade. This significant atmospheric event is primarily attributed to atypical weather conditions, specifically a powerful polar vortex that has persisted over the region. The discovery highlights the ongoing recovery of the ozone layer while underscoring how natural climate variability can temporarily influence depletion rates.

Ozone Hole Peak Size and Historical Context

During its peak period between September 7 and October 13, the ozone hole stretched across 9.6 million square miles, which translates to 25 million square kilometers. This immense area is more than twice the total land mass of the United States, providing a stark visual representation of the atmospheric disturbance. On September 18, measurements indicated the hole reached its maximum extent of 10.5 million square miles, or 27.1 million square kilometers.

Also read Ozone hole in 2026 is largest in a decade, but long-term recovery remains on track: Report

That specific measurement on September 18 represents approximately three times the size of the United States and accounts for around 90 percent of the largest ozone hole ever recorded. The historical record for the largest hole dates back to September 9, 2000. Despite its current massive size, this event marks the seventh-largest ozone hole observed in the 48-year history of satellite and ground-based recording efforts by space and atmospheric agencies.

Atmospheric Mechanisms and Chemical Processes

The primary driver behind this year's unusually large ozone hole is an exceptionally strong polar vortex surrounding Antarctica. A polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's poles. In this instance, the vortex was unusually powerful due to weak planetary-scale weather systems that typically rise from the lower atmosphere to disrupt it. These disruptions were notably weak during August and September, allowing the vortex winds to remain further from the South Pole.

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Amy Butler, a research scientist at the NOAA Chemical Sciences Laboratory, explained that this weak wave action created a larger geographic area where conditions are ideal for ozone depletion. The ozone layer sits in the stratosphere, roughly 25 miles above the Earth's surface, acting as a natural shield against harmful ultraviolet radiation. When human-made compounds containing chlorine and bromine reach this layer, they are broken down by UV radiation, releasing atoms that destroy ozone molecules upon contact with cloud particles.

Human Impact and Chemical Recovery Timeline

Dr. Paul Newman, a senior scientist at the University of Maryland and leader of NASA's ozone research team, provided critical context regarding the role of human-made chemicals in this event. He noted that while the 2026 ozone hole is large, it could have been 1 to 2 million square miles larger if ozone-depleting substances were as prevalent in the atmosphere today as they were at their peak in the year 2000.

These substances include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other compounds once widely used in refrigerators, air conditioners, and building insulation. Although these chemicals still linger in the atmosphere, scientists estimate they will be completely eliminated by the 2070s. Dr. Newman also pointed out that the annual ozone hole has been forming later in the season in recent years, a trend that indicates the ozone layer is gradually healing as these harmful substances dissipate.

Broader Climate Effects and Future Weather Patterns

The behavior of the polar vortex has implications beyond the Antarctic ozone hole, potentially affecting weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere. Recent warnings suggest that the polar vortex could bring early snow to Britain, as forecasts indicate a dramatic weakening of these winds. Some models predict the winds could reverse direction by mid-November, which would allow the jet stream to wander from its usual position.

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If the jet stream wanders, it increases the risk of cold air moving southwards out of the Arctic. This shift could create a blocked weather pattern that establishes high pressure over the UK, leading to cold and dry conditions. Dr. Regan Mudhar, a weather scientist from the Université de Lausanne, stated that they certainly cannot rule out the possibility of snowfall resulting from these atmospheric shifts, highlighting the interconnected nature of global weather systems.