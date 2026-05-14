Ozempic Arms: The Unforgiving Side Effect of Rapid Weight Loss

Dr Ross Perry of Cosmedics Skin Clinic has explained the phenomenon of 'Ozempic arms', a side effect of rapid weight loss caused by medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The upper limbs can lose volume and elasticity, leading to sagging skin, visible veins, wrinkling, and a loss of tone around the tricep area.

Dr Ross Perry of Cosmedics Skin Clinic has explained the phenomenon. We've all heard about Ozempic face, but now a doctor has pointed to another side effect that's equally unforgiving and hard to escape.

When the fat vanishes as medicines such as Ozempic and Mounjaro work their magic by suppressing appetite, those who take them exclaim that the benefits are as plentiful as the food they once devoured. But potential pros aside, there's a raft of less-than-appealing side effects that might be particularly hard for users to swallow - including 'Ozempic arms'.

Much like the cause of 'Ozempic face' - the sagging, gaunt facial skin caused by rapid weight loss - the upper limbs also face similar consequences, experts say. Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, explained: 'The arms can lose volume and elasticity quite quickly, leaving the skin looking loose, crepey or prematurely aged.

'What's essentially happening is that when the body loses fat at a fast rate, it doesn't just come from the stomach or thighs, it also comes from areas where we naturally rely on a layer of fat for firmness and structure, including the upper arms. 'As that fat disappears, the skin can struggle to tighten back up, particularly as collagen and elastin production naturally decline with age.

The result is thinner-looking arms with sagging skin, more visible veins, wrinkling, and a loss of tone around the tricep area.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ozempic Arms Rapid Weight Loss Medicines Suppressing Appetite Sagging Gaunt Facial Skin Upper Limbs Skin Looking Loose Crepey Or Prematurely Aged Thinner-Looking Arms With Sagging Skin More Visible Veins Wringling Loss Of Tone Around The Tricep Area

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