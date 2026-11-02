Ozempic and Mounjaro Show Superior Diabetes Prevention vs Metformin

New research indicates GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are significantly more effective than metformin at preventing type 2 diabetes and reducing heart risks in obese patients with prediabetes.

Individuals taking GLP-1 injections such as Ozempic and Mounjaro face a substantially lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those using standard medication, according to emerging research. A new study reveals that these powerful weight loss jabs are more effective than metformin, the current gold standard treatment, in halting the progression of the disease in high-risk patients.

GLP-1 Drugs Outperform Metformin

Researchers analyzing data found that people on GLP-1 medications had a 31 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those taking metformin. These patients also experienced a 41 per cent lower risk of dying from any cause. Furthermore, the group taking the injections was less likely to suffer from serious cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure.

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Compared to patients on metformin, those on the new injections were 50 per cent more likely to restore their blood sugar levels to normal. This significant improvement dramatically reduces their chances of progressing to full-blown type 2 diabetes. The data suggests that the mechanism of these drugs offers superior benefits over traditional oral treatments for managing blood sugar in obese individuals.

Study Scope and Methodology

The study analyzed the medical records of more than 250,000 adults who had both obesity and prediabetes. Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a formal diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, affecting approximately one in 12 Britons. Half of the participants in the study were taking drugs including semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, which is found in Mounjaro.

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The remaining patients were taking metformin, the most widely prescribed diabetes medicine in the UK. Of the 4.2 million people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in Britain, three million take metformin. While the drug is typically prescribed to people who already have a diagnosis, it is sometimes prescribed off-label for prevention. However, this new research suggests that weight loss jabs are more effective than metformin at halting diabetes progression.

Cardiovascular Benefits and Insulin Sensitivity

Beyond diabetes prevention, the patients on GLP-1 injections experienced significant cardiovascular benefits. They suffered 25 per cent fewer cases of heart failure, 20 per cent fewer strokes, and 15 per cent fewer heart attacks. Cases of atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder that can increase the risk of stroke, were also 8 per cent lower among this group.

Experts believe these benefits may be driven largely by the dramatic weight loss caused by the drugs. This weight loss can improve the body's sensitivity to insulin and help return blood sugar levels to healthier levels. The findings raise the prospect of using these drugs for prevention in high-risk groups, not just for treating existing conditions.

Expert Commentary and Next Steps

Dr Vinicius de Sousa Barzon Serra, a research fellow in the department of cardiovascular medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, emphasized that prediabetes is still reversible. He stated that this research may add to the case for considering GLP-1 medications earlier for certain patients, rather than waiting until they develop type 2 diabetes. Dr. Serra noted that while metformin remains a first-line treatment due to its vastly lower cost, doctors should discuss additional options with specific patients.

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The cost of GLP-1 injections can reach up to £300 a month, making metformin a more accessible option for many. Dr Serra stressed that the goal is less about replacing one medication with another and more about expanding the toolbox for clinicians. Robert Eckel, past volunteer president of the American Heart Association, commented that weight loss jabs provide another valuable option for prevention, though he was not involved in the study.

The research is set to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2026. It is important to note that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. Based on medical records rather than a clinical trial, the researchers warned that the findings cannot prove the drugs directly caused the benefits seen, highlighting the need for further rigorous testing.