Ozell McCannon shares her grief and gratitude two weeks after Patrick Stewart died in Los Angeles. The couple of nearly two decades reflect on their final moments together.

Two weeks have passed since the death of actor Sir Patrick Stewart, and his widow Ozell McCannon has opened up about the overwhelming grief that continues to arrive in waves. The 47-year-old writer and director expressed deep gratitude for the couple's final days, noting that they left nothing unsaid before he passed away in October 2026. McCannon affirmed that the pair authentically saw and amplified each other's best qualities throughout their relationship.

McCannon detailed the profound emotional impact of the last months, stating that the couple shared nearly two decades of living together. She described the period not merely as a time of loss, but as an era where they fully embraced their lives together. The public response to Stewart's death has been immense, yet McCannon remains genuinely moved by the outpouring of sadness from fans who recognized the actor's significant cultural impact.

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McCannon acknowledged that while she was not surprised by the scale of public affection for Stewart, the depth of the collective mourning has been a source of sincere comfort. She emphasized that her heart had to expand to contain the magnitude of her love for Stewart, noting that he changed her for the better forever. Her reflections highlight a partnership defined by mutual recognition and appreciation during their time together.

The family of the English actor confirmed that Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, at the age of 86. The passing occurred at his home in Los Angeles following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The circumstances of his death were described by his family as a peaceful transition surrounded by loved ones, with his face displaying a peaceful ease and reflection.

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His family stated that Stewart was held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and profound emotion. They noted that his face displayed a peaceful ease and reflection, serving as an enduring reminder of the invincible grace he maintained throughout a lifetime of devotion to his audience and those close to him. This tribute underscores the deep connection he maintained with the public until the very end.

Stewart was married three times before his death in October 2026. His first marriage was to Sheila Falconer in 1966, a union that ended in divorce in 1990. He subsequently married Wendy Neuss in 2000, though the couple separated three years later before formally divorcing. His final marriage was to McCannon, which solidified their bond over the last several years of his life and provided a stable companionate environment.

The actor's relationship with his children from previous marriages had been complex and distant in recent years. Stewart previously admitted that his relationships with his children had become non-existent, noting that they were adults in their 50s. He expressed daily pain over the memory of his children and a sense of responsibility for the estrangement, acknowledging that his influence or lack thereof had contributed to the distance between them.

Hollywood lost a legend with the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart, a sentiment echoed by former costars and fellow celebrities who felt his death deeply. His work in iconic franchises such as X-Men and Star Trek cemented his status as a beloved figure in global entertainment. The global response to his death underscores the lasting connection he maintained with audiences across generations and his enduring legacy in the film industry.

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McCannon concluded her tribute by thanking everyone for their condolences, stating that the support means so much to her during this difficult time. Her public sharing of their final moments offers a glimpse into the private life of a global icon, highlighting the personal love and companionship that existed alongside his public achievements. The family cherishes the memory of his peaceful passing as a testament to his enduring grace and the profound impact he had on those who knew him best.