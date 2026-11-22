About 135 homeless individuals remain at the former Halaco Engineering Company site in Oxnard despite city eviction orders citing hazardous heavy metals and radioactive isotopes.

Approximately 135 homeless individuals, including minors, are currently residing in tents and recreational vehicles at a contaminated industrial site in Oxnard, California. These residents remain on the premises despite a formal eviction order issued by local city officials on October 30. The deadline for vacating the 11-acre property was set for November 16, yet visitors found the encampment fully occupied with no signs of departure.

Toxic Site History and Current Hazards

The land in question is the former location of the Halaco Engineering Company smelting and recycling plant. The facility ceased operations after filing for bankruptcy in 2004 and officially closed in 2006. Following these events, the Environmental Protection Agency designated the location as an emergency site in 2007, adding it to the Superfund program for severely contaminated lands.

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Ground conditions at the site are hazardous due to the presence of dangerous heavy metals and radioactive isotopes. Soil samples indicate contamination with lead, mercury, arsenic, ammonia, thorium, and radium. These pollutants leach from the dusty ground into the surrounding air, creating an environment with significant health risks for anyone living there.

EPA reports published regarding the site warn that exposure to these chemicals can cause lung cancer, stomach cancer, kidney cancer, brain damage, heart disease, and birth defects. In a 2022 town hall meeting, EPA consultant Karmen King explicitly stated that there are clear human health risks associated with the site. Despite these warnings, the community continues to occupy the land.

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Residents Defy Eviction Orders

When the California Post visited the encampment on the eviction deadline, the residents remained defiant. Maria Fuller, a 51-year-old squatter, stated she would stand her ground and insisted she could not detect any difference between the radioactive waste and normal ground. She lives with her dog, George, in a tent made from discarded tarps and wood.

Fuller has constructed a makeshift living space that includes a bedroom, a kitchen area with a gas stove, and a bathtub filled with water brought in by hand. About half of the residents live in similar tents, while the other half occupy RVs and cars. The site lacks electricity and sewage connections, forcing residents to dump waste in ditches or buckets.

Water is drawn from a well and must be boiled before use. The ground itself is toxic, and the area often carries a strong odor of pollutants. Many residents blame the dust for coughing illnesses, leading some to wear masks during windy conditions. However, most prioritize finding a stable place to sleep over concerns about long-term poisoning.

Community Dynamics and Stakeholder Views

The encampment functions as a close-knit community with established social norms. Residents arranged their tents in a rough circle around a courtyard where two rusting cars serve as targets for golf balls. People toss footballs, ride bikes, and operate four-wheelers for recreation. Fuller noted that residents look out for one another, rushing to extinguish fires and banishing thieves.

Bailee Hope, a 32-year-old resident living in a truck with her boyfriend, described the group as family. She emphasized that they are helping each other through a difficult period. Outreach workers from the Ventura County Believe Center indicated that about half the residents struggle with addiction and most have mental health issues. However, the residents claim violence is rare.

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The land is owned by private parties, including the Haack family, who are heirs to the original company. The site is fenced, but residents have cut through the fence to access the area. John Haack, identified by the EPA as an owner, did not respond to requests for comment. Local officials have attempted to clear the space in 2017 and 2021 without permanent success.

Future Plans and Housing Context

Cleanup efforts at the Halaco site have been limited, with most work still in the planning stages. The EPA is scheduled to present its latest remediation plans to the public early next year. This ongoing uncertainty contributes to the continued presence of the encampment on the industrial property near Ormond Beach.

The site offers stable weather and is located close to the ocean, making it attractive despite the dangers. Many locals work jobs during the day and share food with those in need. The persistence of the encampment highlights broader housing challenges in the region.

Oxnard's official homeless population was recorded at 532 in 2026. This figure reflects three consecutive years of declines in the number of homeless individuals in the city. Despite this trend, the specific site remains a magnet for those with nowhere else to go, creating a complex conflict between public health mandates and housing insecurity.