Oxford University Press reveals its 2026 Word of the Year contenders. The shortlist features terms like rage bait and slopaganda, reflecting global concerns over artificial intelligence and digital wellbeing.

The annual selection of the Oxford Word of the Year by Oxford University Press (OUP) has drawn global attention as the organization prepares to announce its final choice for 2026. This prestigious linguistic honor highlights terms that capture the prevailing mood, societal shifts, and cultural conversations of the previous twelve months. The announcement follows a rigorous analysis of language data and trends, focusing on words that demonstrate clear cultural significance and widespread usage.

Shortlist Reflects AI and Digital Discourse Concerns

Oxford University Press (OUP) has narrowed the field to four distinct terms that collectively illustrate a year defined by uncertainty and existential self-reflection. Unlike previous selections such as rage bait or brain rot, which focused on specific aspects of social media behavior, the 2026 candidates address broader systemic anxieties. Each word offers a unique lens through which to view the impact of rapid technological advancement on human cognition and society. The selection process involves lexicographers examining influential moments to determine which expression best encapsulates the global zeitgeist. This year, the consensus among language experts is that artificial intelligence and shifting digital norms are the dominant forces shaping human experience.

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Doomerism and Slopaganda Lead Search Trends

Among the shortlisted terms, slopaganda and doomerism have emerged as particularly significant indicators of public sentiment. Slopaganda is defined as low-quality propaganda produced using generative artificial intelligence and widely distributed online, especially via social media. Data from language learning app Preply indicates that slopaganda experienced a staggering increase of more than 1,300% in relative frequency over the past year. This surge suggests a growing critical awareness among users regarding the authenticity of online content. Meanwhile, doomerism describes extreme pessimism, particularly the belief that catastrophic damage to humanity from threats like artificial intelligence or climate change is inevitable. OUP notes that doomerism has been steadily increasing in use since 2022, highlighting deep-seated worries about the future.

Microdrama and Post-Literate Culture Emerge

The other two contenders, microdrama and post-literate, reflect changes in media consumption and literacy levels. Microdrama refers to drama series consisting of very short episodes presented in a vertical format for smartphone viewing, often featuring melodramatic and fast-moving plots. Although the term dates back to 1862, its modern usage aligns with the rise of vertical video platforms. Post-literate designates a period or society in which literacy and the importance of the written word have declined significantly. Oxford University Press (OUP) suggests this term represents concerns that traditional reading is being replaced by digital technologies, short-form video content, and AI-generated material. These definitions underscore a shift away from sustained textual engagement toward fragmented, algorithm-driven media experiences.

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Expert Analysis Points to Technological Anxiety

Madeline Enos, a language trends expert for Preply, emphasizes that these terms share underlying themes of uncertainty, self-reflection, and artificial intelligence. Enos notes that language is a tool for building relationships and expressing confidence, and the selected word will reveal the collective mindset of 2026. Search behavior data reveals that microdrama peaked in September with 68,000 searches, marking a 606% increase. Slopaganda peaked in April with 10,000 searches, showing a 4,091% increase. Doomerism peaked in September with 6,000 searches, a 135% increase, while post-literate peaked in July with nearly 3,000 searches, up 90%. These metrics indicate where public curiosity lies and which words resonate most deeply with the audience.

Oxford Word of the Year Finalist Context

The upcoming reveal by Oxford University Press (OUP) follows a pattern of highlighting slang and cultural phenomena, similar to Collins' selection of mogging and Dictionary.com's choice of maxxing. The shortlist speaks to various symptoms of being alive both online and offline in an era of rapid digital transformation. The final decision will prioritize an expression of clear cultural significance that resonates across diverse demographics. As the announcement approaches, the public and media continue to analyze which term best captures the complex interplay between human behavior and artificial intelligence. The outcome will serve as a historical marker for how society perceived its own trajectory in 2026.