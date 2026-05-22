Oxford University Students Rebel Over Boat Club Transgender Athlete Ban

OXFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: A general view of a Cambridgeshire College of Arts and Technology (CCAT) venue from the Cherwell River on August 25, 2023, in Oxford, England. Last year transgender athletes from Cambridge University were banned from rowing in women's races - leading to controversy and protests in several colleges on the river. Trans rights groups blocked their lanes with a dinghy during the competition. Athletes and officials continue to argue about the inclusion of these athletes. Compared to the National Governing Body (British Rowing), The Boat Race is organized by the Oxford University Boathandicappers' Committee.

Oxford students are rebelling against the university's boat club ban on transgender athletes . The club's new policy, introduced after British Rowing 's rulebook was updated, has caused students to be up in arms.

The rules, allowing trans and non-binary athletes to compete in the Open category instead of the Women's category, have been criticized as disproportionate, discriminatory, and impossible to enforce. The Oxford University Boat Club (OUBC), with college boat clubs also voicing opposition, has described the changes as threatening their values of inclusivity and friendship.

Following Cambridge University's ban on transgender rowers, Oxford University has also re-branded its website with the colors of the transgender pride flag and added a new clause to its website regarding trans athletes' participation. Officials investigating the matter aim to resolve it as a priority





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Oxford University Boat Club Transgender Athletes Women's Races British Rowing CUCBC Inclusion Friendship Protest New Rule Cambridge University Supreme Court Equal Rights Cambridge Bans Trans Rowers Ourcs Super Court Case

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