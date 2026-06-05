A once prestigious debating society at Oxford University has been taken over by hardline Muslims and progressive radicals, with its president Arwa Elrayess promoting anti-Semitic views.

A once prestigious debating society at Oxford University has been taken over by hardline Muslims and progressive radicals , with its president Arwa Elrayess promoting anti-Semitic views.

Founded in 1823, the Oxford Union has been a incubator for generations of politicians, including William Gladstone and Boris Johnson. However, recent scandals suggest that something has gone badly wrong with the society. Elrayess, 19, is the Union's second president of Palestinian descent, and her great-grandfather was mayor of Gaza in the decades after Israel's birth.

She has described the butchery, rape and kidnapping of October 7 as 'proportional' and insisted that one day the jihadis of Hamas - which she described as a 'resistance group' - would be 'lauded as heroes'. The society's annual ball, with the theme 'Al Andalus', the area of Spain and Portugal that fell under Islamic domination in the Middle Ages, was partnered with the Palestinian Forum in Britain, an organisation with strong links to Zaher Birawi, a man described as a 'Hamas operative'.

A cartoon circulating among students after Elrayess' election depicted her as wresting control of the Union from a powerful enemy, including Jews. Obtained by the Daily Mail, the cartoon depicts an idealised Elrayess, draped in a keffiyeh, lounging with her allies on a leather armchair. Crushed underneath are their opponents, including Jewish student Katie Pannick, who was defeated as Treasurer, and Daniel Eldridge, who often attends synagogue on shabbat.

The society's debating chamber has been graced by Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, Mother Teresa and even King Charles. However, fast-forward to 2026, and a motion of no-confidence was moved against the president, Arwa Elrayess, on Thursday. In leaked WhatsApp messages, she described the butchery, rape and kidnapping of October 7 as 'proportional' and insisted that one day the jihadis of Hamas - which she described as a 'resistance group' - would be 'lauded as heroes'.

Elrayess's time in the Strip was formative.

'You don't really forget what you see there,' she told Turkish media last year. She then continued her schooling at Doha College in Qatar, one of the Middle East's most prestigious private schools based on a British curriculum, where she was head girl. Academically, she is ambitious. According to her LinkedIn, she achieved the 'Highest Mark in Qatar for A-level History' and 'Highest Mark in the World' for 'international AS and A-level' economics.

She matriculated at St Edmund Hall, Oxford, in 2024, and became Union president 18 months later. A disturbing cartoon circulating among students after her election depicted them as wresting control of the Union from a powerful enemy, including Jews. Obtained by the Daily Mail, the cartoon depicts an idealised Elrayess, draped in a keffiyeh, lounging with her allies on a leather armchair. Crushed underneath are their opponents.

These include Jewish student Katie Pannick, who was defeated as Treasurer, and Daniel Eldridge, who often attends synagogue on shabbat. Cenk Uygur, pictured, was barred from entering Britain ahead of scheduled appearances in London and Oxford Piker has previously faced backlash for saying the United States 'deserved' the September 11 terrorist attacks because of its foreign policy.

He has also described Hamas as 'the lesser of two evils' when comparing the group with Israel He is portrayed with a hooked nose and shifty eyes. Another student, Liza Barkova, is depicted as a lizard, often used by Gen-Z conspiracy theorists as a symbol of the elites who supposedly control the world. What has gone so badly wrong in the heart of Oxford? Disturbingly, such views are growing in popularity at Britain's increasingly subversive universities.

A survey released on Thursday revealed more than a quarter of undergraduates believed that the October 7 depravities were 'defensible'. Other studies have shown that 20 per cent of students would not want to share a house with a Jew. Oxford has emerged as a particular hotbed of bigotry





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oxford University Debating Society Arwa Elrayess Hardline Muslims Progressive Radicals Anti-Semitic Views

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Westminster University disputes Forbes' assessment after receiving failing financial gradeWestminster University spoke out after a Forbes article gave it a failing grade for its financial situation. That's the lowest grade Forbes gives to the private

Read more »

Westminster University disputes report claiming school is in 'dire straits'Westminster University leaders claim students and families shouldn't see a new report that gave the school a poor grade as a sign that it's in trouble.

Read more »

Ohio State University reaches $100 million settlement in sex abuse lawsuitsAll but one of the 280 former students who sued the school through five lawsuits for failing to protect them from a man accused of being a sexual predator have signed on to the agreement.

Read more »

Transfer Spotlight: Johntay Cook Brings Elite Talent to OxfordOle Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander will undoubtedly be the star wide receiver heading into the 2026 season. Alexander is coming off a breakout season in whi

Read more »