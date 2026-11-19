Hundreds protest Nathan Cofnas speech at Oxford's Oriel College, sparking police investigation into assaults and intense debate over free speech and DEI policies.

Disruptions marked a speech by academic Nathan Cofnas at Oxford University's Oriel College, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered to challenge his views on diversity and racial equality. The event, organized by the student newspaper Cherwell, became the focal point of a broader conflict regarding free speech and institutional responsibility within the university.

Protesters Block Gates at Oriel College

Organized by the group Stand Up To Racism, the demonstration saw numerous participants wearing masks and holding signs reading 'Nathan Cofnas not welcome' and 'Far right off campus.' Individuals attempted to prevent attendees from entering the college grounds before the scheduled talk began. Chants of 'Nathan Cofnas, shut him down' echoed through the area as protesters positioned themselves near the entrance gates. The group also held placards commemorating Professor Jason Arday, the late academic whose work inspired much of the opposition to Cofnas's platform.

Also read Anti-racism protesters disrupt academic Nathan Cofnas' speech at Oxford college

Nathan Cofnas Claims and Jason Arday Legacy

Nathan Cofnas argues that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are founded on falsehoods, asserting that the concept of equal potential across all races is inaccurate. This stance stems from his previous publication accusing the late Professor Jason Arday of plagiarism in his doctoral thesis. Professor Arday, a former Cambridge University academic, was discovered deceased at his south London home earlier this year. An inquest into his death at age forty-one is currently underway, following intense scrutiny regarding allegations of plagiarism and fabricated life details against him.

Police Investigation and Security Measures

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are investigating reports of an assault on an officer and another assault incident linked to the protest. Authorities stated that while the demonstration itself proceeded lawfully, officers were deployed after some individuals obstructed guests from attending the event. A police spokesman noted that no arrests have been made to date. Security personnel worked alongside university staff to maintain public order and ensure the safety of those involved. The speech itself proceeded with approximately twenty-five attendees inside, as Cofnas utilized a microphone to be heard over the noise outside.

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Political and Academic Reactions to Speech

Backlash against the event extended beyond the campus gates, with over thirty thousand people signing an online petition opposing the platforming of Cofnas's views. American poet Amanda Gorman, currently studying at Oxford, criticized the decision in a video, stating it signals that racism is welcome. Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy condemned the invitation in Parliament, labeling Cofnas a eugenicist and arguing that free speech must not override equality laws. Gorman challenged university leadership to provide a counter-platform for voices opposing white supremacist ideologies.

Impact on Students and Free Speech Debate

The controversy has deeply affected the university community, with some students of color reporting feelings of fear and unwelcomeness. Course administrators noted that many students feel the institution has implicitly endorsed the speaker's views through its allowance of the event. Conversely, supporters, including some Oxford academics, defended Oriel College's decision, citing the importance of free speech principles. While protesters placed symbolic items like a Ku Klux Klan hood on a statue of Cecil Rhodes, others climbed walls to voice their opposition, creating a tense atmosphere that highlighted the deep divisions within the academic landscape.