Oxford Union in Crisis: President's Radical Views Spark Outrage

The Oxford Union, a prestigious university society, is embroiled in a crisis after its president, Arwa Elrayess, expressed radical views that have sparked outrage among students and alumni. Elrayess, who is of Palestinian descent, has been accused of promoting anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas views, and has been the subject of a motion of no-confidence. The controversy has highlighted the growing trend of radicalism and bigotry on British university campuses.

A wonderful old friend of mine used to be president of the Oxford Union . When he went back to visit the world's most famous debating society this year, he was astounded to see a pile of Islamic prayer mats in the corner.

They clearly wanted to encourage public Muslim worship, he told me. This was an emblem of how much the place has changed since his tenure two decades ago. The Union has been taken over by hardline Muslims and progressive radicals, he observed, shaking his head. These days, even downtime is politicised at the famous Victorian building on St Michael's Street, Oxford.

Last week, it emerged that the union's annual ball - with the theme Al Andalus, the area of Spain and Portugal that fell under Islamic domination in the Middle Ages - was partnered with the Palestinian Forum in Britain, an organisation with strong links to Zaher Birawi, a man described as a Hamas operative. This and other recent scandals suggest that something has gone badly wrong with Britain's most prestigious university society.

Founded in 1823, it has the feel of a miniature parliament and has incubated generations of politicians. Past presidents have included a constellation of luminaries, from William Gladstone to Boris Johnson. Arwa Elrayess, 19, is the Union's second president of Palestinian descent. Her great-grandfather was mayor of Gaza in the decades after Israel's birth.

A cartoon circulating among students after Elrayess' election depicted them as wresting control of the Union from a powerful enemy, including Jews. The debating chamber, meanwhile, has been graced by Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, Mother Teresa and even King Charles. Fast-forward to 2026, however, and a motion of no-confidence was moved against the president, Arwa Elrayess, on Thursday.

In leaked WhatsApp messages, she described the butchery, rape and kidnapping of October 7 as proportional and insisted that one day the jihadis of Hamas - which she described as a resistance group - would be lauded as heroes. Elrayess, 19, is the Union's second president of Palestinian descent, the first being Gershon Hirsch, a Palestinian Jew who became president in 1941.

Born in London to an academic father from a distinguished Palestinian clan and an Algerian mother, Elrayess moved with her family to Gaza at the age of five. Her great-grandfather was mayor of Gaza in the decades after Israel's birth, while her grandfather, Nahid Munir al-Rayyes, served as justice minister for the governing Palestinian Authority, which was routed from Gaza by Hamas in a bloody civil war in 2007. Elrayess's time in the Strip was formative.

You don't really forget what you see there, she told Turkish media last year. She then continued her schooling at Doha College in Qatar, one of the Middle East's most prestigious private schools based on a British curriculum, where she was head girl. Academically, she is ambitious. According to her LinkedIn, she achieved the Highest Mark in Qatar for A-level History and the Highest Mark in the World for international AS and A-level economics.

She matriculated at St Edmund Hall, Oxford, in 2024, and became Union president 18 months later. If there has been a struggle for the soul of the Union, then Elrayess and her fellow travellers are in the ascendancy. A disturbing cartoon circulating among students after her election depicted them as wresting control of the Union from a powerful enemy, including Jews.

Obtained by the Daily Mail, the cartoon depicts an idealised Elrayess, draped in a keffiyeh, lounging with her allies on a leather armchair. Crushed underneath are their opponents. These include Jewish student Katie Pannick, who was defeated as Treasurer, and Daniel Eldridge, who often attends synagogue on shabbat. Cenk Uygur, pictured, was barred from entering Britain ahead of scheduled appearances in London and Oxford.

Piker has previously faced backlash for saying the United States deserved the September 11 terrorist attacks because of its foreign policy. He has also described Hamas as the lesser of two evils when comparing the group with Israel. He is portrayed with a hooked nose and shifty eyes. Another student, Liza Barkova, is depicted as a lizard, often used by Gen-Z conspiracy theorists as a symbol of the elites who supposedly control the world.

What has gone so badly wrong in the heart of Oxford? Disturbingly, such views are growing in popularity at Britain's increasingly subversive universities. A survey released on Thursday revealed more than a quarter of undergraduates believed that the October 7 depravities were defensible. Other studies have shown that 20 per cent of students would not want to share a house with a Jew. Oxford has emerged as a particular hotbed of bigotry





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