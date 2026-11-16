Oxford Reform Society President Vittorio Cuneo-Flood Faces Backlash for Anti-Semitic Comments

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood, president of the Oxford University Reform Society, faces intense criticism and protests after past articles linking Jewish people to Satan were revealed. The controversy coincides with plans for a controversial speaker event.

Professor Vittorio Cuneo-Flood, the fourth-year classics student and current president of the Oxford University Reform Society, is facing severe condemnation following the publication of past articles that contained anti-Semitic rhetoric. The controversy has ignited a firestorm of debate across the historic campus, drawing criticism from academic leaders, student campaigners, and alumni who view the statements as deeply offensive and dangerous.

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood Past Articles Contain Anti-Semitic Statements

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood became president of the society this year after it was established by supporters of Nigel Farage's party. He has been accused of anti-Semitism after articles he wrote for the Catholic newsletter, The Recusant, in 2024 were unearthed and brought to public attention. In one piece, he wrote: 'In addition to that spiritual warfare in our soul, there is also a pressing war we are fighting against the enemies of Christ in society.'

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He continued by identifying these enemies, stating: 'These enemies are invisible, in Satan and his demons. They are organised, in Freemasonry and the Jewish nation.' In another article, he claimed that the devil sought to 'spread confusion through the false notion of antisemitism', suggesting this label is used to silence those who defend the rights of Christ the King. The Recusant is the newsletter of the Society of Saint Pius X, a breakaway Catholic movement that counts Holocaust-denier Richard Williamson among its members.

Oriel College Event Sparks Campus Protests and Divisions

The Reform Society has come under additional fire after it announced an evening with Nathan Cofnas, the academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism before Arday was later found dead. Self-proclaimed 'race realist' Mr. Cofnas previously wrote in a blog that in a meritocratic society, black people would 'disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment'. He is set to give a talk at Oriel College's Harris lecture theatre on Monday on the subject: 'Is DEI undermining higher education?'

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Tickets for the event have sold out, prompting Oxford campaign groups, academics, and alumni to urge Oriel College last month to 'withdraw its facilities from the event'. The tension escalated further when campaigners placed a Ku Klux Klan hood on the college statue of Cecil Rhodes last week, accompanied by a note reading 'racists welcome here'. This act of protest highlighted the intense feelings surrounding the upcoming lecture and the broader political climate at the university.

Academic Support and Planned Demonstrations Against the Event

Despite the backlash, More than 170 academics, including nine professors at the university, last Friday wrote to Oriel's provost thanking him for 'standing firm' and allowing the event to go ahead. This letter indicates a significant divide within the academic community regarding freedom of speech versus the potential harm of hosting such controversial figures. The provost's decision to maintain the event schedule has been a focal point for the ongoing dispute.

Campaign group Stand Up to Racism is organizing a demonstration thought to be on a similar scale to the one held outside the Oxford Union when Tommy Robinson visited in June. The planned protest signals a strong mobilization against what opponents view as the normalization of far-right and racist ideologies within Oxford University's institutions. The demonstration aims to directly challenge the presence and influence of the Reform Society and its guest speakers.

Reform Society's Stance on Political Diversity and Platforming

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood declined to comment when asked about his articles by The Times, maintaining silence on the specific allegations regarding his past writings. However, the society has defended its programming choices by hosting Reform MP Andrew Rosindell and Lucy White, an activist with Restore, this term. Mr. Cuneo-Flood wrote in the society's term card that these speakers represented 'a wide array of views on the Right'.

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He added: 'We aren't hosting them because we agree with everything they might say, but because for the first time Oxford will have a platform for those conversations previously repressed by our elite or degraded by endless hacks, social climbers, and grifters.' This statement underscores the society's mission to provide a voice for political viewpoints they believe are marginalized in mainstream university discourse. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding free speech, historical context, and current social responsibility in higher education institutions.