A Church of England court ruling allows Mary Cole to inscribe 'Grampy' on John Cole's grave in Oxfordshire, contrasting with neighbor Russell Baker's denial to use 'Nanny', sparking a legal appeal.

A significant dispute has emerged within the Oxfordshire parishioner community following a Church of England court ruling that permits Mary Cole, 79, to inscribe the informal familial terms 'Dad' and 'Grampy' on the gravestone of her late husband, John Cole. The decision marks a notable exception to traditional burial regulations, granting Mrs. Cole the right to personalize the memorial at St Helen's Church in Benson, despite formal opposition from local religious authorities and several residents.

Divergent Rulings on Informal Inscriptions

The core of the conflict lies in the contrasting outcomes for two widowed neighbors buried at the historic Grade II-listed St Helen's Church. While Mary Cole successfully secured permission to use the affectionate titles 'Dad' and 'Grampy' on John Cole's memorial, her neighbor Russell Baker, 84, was explicitly denied the same privilege. Four years prior, when Mrs. Baker was interred, the church authorities refused to allow her tombstone to feature the informal words 'Mum' and 'Nanny'. This disparity in treatment has created a bitter feud between the two families, highlighting what Mr. Baker perceives as inconsistent application of church burial guidelines.

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Vicar and Council Reject 'Nanny' Inscription

The initial rejection of Russell Baker's requested wording dates back to February 2022, when his wife, Mrs. Baker, passed away at the age of 78. The rector, Patrick Gilday, and the parochial church council rejected the family's proposal for the tombstone inscription, stating that it did not comply with the strict regulations governing burials in historic churchyards. These regulations generally prohibit the use of informal family titles on headstones. Mr. Baker adhered to these established rules, accepting the denial without immediate legal recourse, while maintaining that the regulations should apply equally to all parishioners regardless of their status or influence.

Chancellor's Precedent-Setting Judgment

Months later, when John Cole died, Mary Cole faced a similar initial rejection from the church authorities, who insisted that only the formal titles 'Father' and 'Grandfather' were permissible under existing rules. Mrs. Cole, however, chose to appeal to the diocesan authority. In his recent judgment, the diocesan chancellor ruled in favor of Mrs. Cole, allowing the inclusion of 'Dad' and 'Grampy'. The chancellor explicitly noted that this decision does not set a legal precedent for other cases, thereby requiring Mr. Baker to pursue his own independent legal battle. The judge affirmed that Mrs. Cole acted appropriately by applying to the proper authority to challenge the regulations.

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Russell Baker Launches Formal Appeal

In response to the contrasting verdicts, Russell Baker has announced his intention to appeal directly to Oxford's diocesan chancellor, David Hodge KC. Mr. Baker aims to amend his late wife's tombstone to include the words 'Mum' and 'Nanny', arguing for equal treatment under the church's burial policies. He recently told The Mail on Sunday that he is saving pension funds to cover the £300 application fee required for the appeal process. He emphasized the emotional significance of the inscription, noting that his daughter and grandchildren only ever referred to his wife as 'Mum' or 'Nanny'.

Ongoing Feud and Future Legal Steps

The tension between the neighbors has escalated into a public disagreement, with Mary Cole suggesting that Mr. Baker's current situation is a result of his earlier decision not to appeal when his own request was denied. She stated that he made a conscious choice by not challenging the initial ruling at that time. Meanwhile, Mr. Baker remains determined to challenge the status quo, viewing his appeal as a matter of principle rather than just personal preference. The outcome of his appeal against Chancellor David Hodge KC will likely determine the future enforcement of inscription rules at St Helen's Church and potentially impact other parishioners in the Oxfordshire area.