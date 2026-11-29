A nationwide study by Oxfam shows 2,000 Britons value family health and world peace most for Christmas, with personal dreams including sleep and lottery wins. This highlights a shift away from commercial pressures toward deeper human connections and altruism during the festive season.

A comprehensive nationwide survey commissioned by the global poverty alleviation charity Oxfam has revealed that the overwhelming majority of British citizens prioritize the wellbeing of their families and global peace over material possessions this holiday season. The study, which surveyed 2,000 participants across the United Kingdom, indicates that despite the intense commercial pressures associated with the festive period, the deepest desires of the British public remain focused on altruistic values, human connection, and universal health rather than expensive gadgets or luxury items.

Top Priorities for the Festive Season

When asked to identify their ultimate Christmas wishes, millions of respondents placed the happiness, safety, and health of their loved ones at the very top of their list. The survey highlights a strong desire for an end to conflict around the world and a commitment to ensuring that no child goes hungry. Beyond these global concerns, participants expressed a profound wish for a safe and warm home for everyone, a significant reduction in poverty, and a guarantee that every elderly person has a companion to spend Christmas with, reflecting a deep societal concern for vulnerability and isolation during the holidays.

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While altruistic wishes dominate the broader narrative, the study also uncovered a significant number of personal desires among the 2,000 Britons surveyed. More than a quarter of the respondents admitted they would love to win the lottery, representing the most common individual financial wish. Furthermore, 19 per cent of the participants dream of waking up feeling fully refreshed, while 16 per cent specifically wish for eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Additionally, 13 per cent of the population expressed a desire for the chance to look ten years younger, suggesting that even amidst a focus on others, personal rejuvenation and physical appearance remain relevant personal goals for a notable minority of the population.

The Value of Emotional Connection and Memory

One of the most poignant findings from the Oxfam survey relates to the value of memory and emotional connection over physical objects. The data reveals that 28 per cent of respondents would trade all the presents beneath their Christmas tree for just one more Christmas with someone they have lost, highlighting the enduring pain of grief and the desire to reconnect with departed loved ones. This statistic underscores a powerful emotional reality: for many people, the absence of family members is a significant burden during the holidays, and no material gift can compensate for that loss.

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The research further suggests that the essence of Christmas is increasingly viewed as something that cannot be purchased. Four in ten Britons admitted that their biggest Christmas wish is something money simply cannot buy, reinforcing the idea that the festive season is fundamentally about intangible benefits. Moreover, 40 per cent of respondents stated they would use a magical wish on someone they love rather than on themselves, demonstrating a strong cultural inclination toward selflessness and putting the needs of others before personal gain during the December holiday period.

Public Figures and Advocacy for Social Change

In response to these findings, the campaign has enlisted the support of television presenter Jeff Brazier, who has been actively volunteering to support Oxfam’s Christmas campaign under the initiative known as ’Give a Shift’. Jeff Brazier met with volunteers Deborah Warner and Dawn Acres at his local Oxfam shop in Great Dunmow to demonstrate his commitment to the cause. He publicly shared his experience, stating that he helped sort through donations and worked on the shop floor, noting that it was good fun to lend a hand during such a busy time of year. He encouraged others with a few hours to spare to consider volunteering at their local Oxfam shop as a way to contribute to the community.

The launch of this campaign comes as Oxfam seeks to encourage Britons to reconsider their traditional festive wish lists and choose gifts that can make a tangible difference to the lives of others. The organization’s alternative Christmas list invites people to select presents they would genuinely love to receive while simultaneously helping to fight poverty and inequality. By signing up to ’The List’ online, individuals can choose their gifts and share their wishes with friends and family, transforming the act of gift-giving into an opportunity for social impact and awareness.

Impact on Consumer Choices and Global Awareness

The campaign explicitly encourages consumers to move away from novelty items or unwanted gifts, such as a standard novelty mug, and instead request items that have ethical value or contribute to charitable causes. Suggestions include pre-loved books, items from Oxfam’s ethical range, or direct donations to help tackle poverty. Nadiya Salaam Fyle from Oxfam emphasized the psychological power of wish-listing, noting that there is something magical about writing a Christmas list as a child, where people do not worry about what is possible but simply write down what they really want.

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Nadiya Salaam Fyle highlighted the stark reality of global inequality, pointing out that nearly half the world’s population still lives in poverty. She expressed hope that when people are asked what they want most for Christmas, the fact that so many think of people they will never meet serves as a testament to the public’s empathy and desire for a more equitable world. The survey results from 2,000 Britons serve as a significant indicator of shifting values, suggesting that the modern consumer is increasingly aligned with ethical considerations and global citizenship during the most commercial time of the year.