'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' has collected $21M+ in previews, which is the second best for 2026 and the second best in the franchise.

Add us as a Google Preferred Sourcefrom two years ; for the longest time we heard that the latest feature take of a Suzanne Collins novel was outstripping the presales of that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo female skewing musical.

It’s also ahead of Lionsgate’sHunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which had its campaign impacted by the actors strike, not to mention the Collins novel about the origins of Coriolanus Snow wasn’t a fan-fave.

Also read 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Eyes $160M-$190M Global Box Office Opening

'Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' To Shine Brightly Around The World With $160M-$190M WW Debut - Box Office Preview‘s advance money was minted with $5M via early access PLF showtimes on Wednesday, with another $16.25M collected tonight per sources. ‘s previews were comprised of Amazon promotional screenings, Wednesday night PLF shows and an $8M Thursday.

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With a great preview start, it’s fair to say that a $100M opening is well in store for the net $150M pricedHunger Games movie from director Francis Lawrence with an RT score of 68% fresh. However, even if Katniss was shooting Cupid’s arrows at critics, they’d still play hard to get, for the best reviews in the series were a a while ago with‘GTA VI’ Sales Speed Past $2B On Launch Day As Vice City Mania Takes HoldBack Bear Acquires Bill Hader’s MRC Horror Pic ‘They Know’ With Linda Cardellini