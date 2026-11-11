Own A Piece Of Ford Roush Sport Truck History With This 1990 F-150 Concept

One of two built, this Roush F-150 packs a 5.8-liter V8, a five-speed manual, and Mark Martin ties. It sold for $41,800 at Mecum in September.

Roush has built much more than modified Ford Mustangs over the years, and one of its craziest and least-known creations is currently up for auction in the U.S. This wild Ford F-150 XLT Lariat is one of just two modified to this style by Roush and remained within the company's family collection until earlier this year.

If the idea of a low, powerful, sporty pickup truck akin to the new Ram Rumble Bee series orThe truck uses a naturally aspirated 5.8-liter Windsor V8 with upgraded valve springs, aluminum rocker arms, aluminum heads, a custom intake, and a new exhaust.makes 810 hp, but there's no word on how much power this F-150's Windsor puts out. Perhaps more important than outright power is the fact that it has a five-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, and sends its power exclusively to the rear wheels.

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Roush built these pickups to promote its racing team and transformed their exterior. This one was refinished in an eye-catching white, blue, and red livery inspired by Mark Martin's No. 6 NASCAR Thunderbird and fitted with a Flareside bed conversion. The truck also sits on special 17-inch wheels with chunky 315/35 Goodyear tires. The firm has installed new springs and shocks to give it the low ride height.

Beefed-up brakes have also been installed. It'd ordinarily be difficult to place a value on a vehicle as rare as this.

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However, things are a little different here. This very truck was sold byjust six weeks ago as part of its huge sale of Roush-branded vehicles. The truck ended up selling for $41,800, roughly double what Roush now charges to give awill no doubt be hopeful they can flip it for more than that. Adding to the truck's appeal is that it shows just over 12,000 miles on the odometer.

The race-inspired upgrades extend beyond the engine and exterior. Found in the truck's cabin are special blue seats, a roll cage, Simpson racing harnesses, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Although this F-150 is all about the driving experience, it does retain some creature comforts, including a stereo system and air conditioning. Roush used this special F-150 at events with former stock car racing driver Mark Martin and also displayed it at Valvoline oil shops. It also featured in the music video for Sammy Kershaw's