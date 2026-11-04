Owlcat Games Confirms Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader DLC Date

Owlcat Games reveals December 8, 2026 release for the final Rogue Trader expansion Processional of the Damned, adding new companions and mechanics to the popular RPG.

Owlcat Games has officially announced the launch date for the fourth and final downloadable content expansion for its acclaimed role-playing game Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. The studio confirmed that the major update titled Processional of the Damned will arrive on December 8, 2026, bringing a significant conclusion to the expansive narrative set within the Koronus Expanse.

Final Expansion Details and Release Window

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer that provides a detailed look at the upcoming content, confirming that this addition is integrated directly into the main campaign rather than serving as a standalone adventure. Originally scheduled for a September 2026 launch, Owlcat Games utilized its official channels on September 24 to announce a necessary delay. The development team explained that additional time was required to refine the experience, shifting the window to early December to ensure higher quality standards are met before the final release.

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New Companion Stella and Story Arc

At the heart of the new expansion is Stella, a newly recruitable companion who serves as a Miraculist raised by the Order of Saint Cognatius. Her character is defined by extraordinary psychic abilities that have caused her religious order to view her as a living miracle. Players will guide Stella and their existing party into the Processional of the Damned, which is depicted as an enormous graveyard filled with abandoned voidships where the crew becomes trapped.

Gameplay Mechanics and Combat Features

Processional of the Damned introduces several substantial gameplay additions designed to enhance tactical depth and character customization. A key feature is the Zealot archetype, a new class specialization focused heavily on melee combat, bludgeoning weapons, and area-of-effect attacks. The expansion also implements a new madness mechanic that specifically affects companions, adding a layer of psychological risk to long-term campaigns alongside expanded romance options.

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Exploration and Equipment Updates

Beyond character classes, the update brings fresh enemies associated with the Archenemy faction and the Aeldari race, requiring players to adapt their strategies in new environments. Additional equipment includes grenade launchers and other gear upgrades that complement the expanded space exploration systems. These features aim to provide a richer interaction with the universe while helping players uncover the mystery of who lured Stella into the graveyard and the reasons behind the trap.

Platform Availability and Season Pass Inclusion

The expansion will be included in the game's second Season Pass, which also contains The Infinite Museion content that launched in June 2026. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader remains widely accessible across multiple platforms, including PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.