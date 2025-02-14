Owen Hart Foundation Stands with Janel Grant in Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

The Owen Hart Foundation has publicly expressed support for Janel Grant's ongoing civil lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, highlighting a critical moment in professional wrestling's reckoning with ethical conduct and corporate accountability.

In a show of solidarity, the Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) has publicly voiced its support for Janel Grant 's ongoing civil lawsuit against former World Wrestling Entertainment ( WWE ) Chairman Vince McMahon. The foundation recently shared photographs on social media platform X depicting a meeting between Martha and Oje Hart—the widow and son of the late Owen Hart—and Ann Callis, the attorney representing Grant in her lawsuit alleging sexual trafficking and abuse.

The OHF stated in their social media post, 'We also had the pleasure of meeting up with lovely attorney Ann Callis, a former chief judge of Illinois's Third Judicial Circuit and the current lead counsel for Janel Grant,' adding that they 'wish them much luck in their quest for justice.' This statement came amidst an announcement regarding an upcoming documentary commemorating the OHF's 25th anniversary. The support from the Hart family foundation carries considerable weight within the professional wrestling community. The OHF was established after an $18 million settlement from WWE following Owen Hart's tragic death at the Over the Edge 1999 pay-per-view event. Since then, the foundation has honored Hart's legacy through various charitable initiatives, including scholarship programs in Calgary and housing assistance for low-income families. Grant's lawsuit, which has garnered widespread attention since its filing in early 2024, was temporarily paused to accommodate a federal investigation into McMahon's alleged conduct. However, McMahon's legal team announced this week that the federal probe has concluded without charges. 'We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges,' McMahon's attorney stated.The allegations against McMahon have already precipitated significant changes within WWE's corporate structure. The former chairman resigned from all positions at WWE and TKO Group Holdings following Grant's lawsuit filing, which named both McMahon and former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis as defendants. Triple H, the son-in-law of Vince McMahon, currently heads creative for the company. The legal landscape surrounding the case has grown increasingly intricate, particularly in light of recent political developments. McMahon's long-standing friendship with former President Donald Trump and his wife Linda McMahon's recent appointment as Secretary of Education in Trump's cabinet may raise questions, but no direct connection has been established between these political ties and the federal investigation's conclusion in McMahon's favor. Despite the end of the federal probe, Grant's civil lawsuit continues to proceed. The case represents a pivotal moment in professional wrestling's ongoing confrontation with issues of corporate accountability and ethical conduct. The support from the Owen Hart Foundation, an organization born from its own legal battle with WWE, adds a powerful voice to the discourse surrounding Grant's pursuit of justice. Furthermore, a new lawsuit filed by alleged victims of the 1992 'Ring Boy scandal' has also recently been allowed to move forward in Maryland. As the professional wrestling community eagerly awaits further developments in this case, the OHF's gesture of solidarity underscores the enduring impact of Owen Hart's legacy and his family's commitment to supporting those seeking justice within the industry he once called home





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OWEN HART FOUNDATION JANEL GRANT VINCE MCMAHON WWE LAWSUIT SEXUAL ABUSE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethereum Price Today: $3,260 Lido Co-Founder Hints at 'Second Foundation' Following Ethereum Foundation CriticismEthereum price hovers near $3,270 as Lido co-founder Konstantin Lomashuk proposes a 'Second Foundation' amidst community pushback against the Ethereum Foundation (EF) leadership. Concerns include calls for EF executive director Aya Miyaguchi's resignation, criticism of its selling activity and roadmap, and centralization worries. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the EF focus on its strengths while supporting other organizations representing Ethereum's diverse aspects. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial staked 10,000 ETH, joining the top 0.1% stETH holders. Ethereum could rally 20% if it overcomes descending trendline resistance and key hurdles near $3,550 and $3,770.

Read more »

Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon and WWE Explodes With New Evidence of AbuseJanel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE details horrific new evidence of alleged sexual assault, trafficking, and a toxic workplace culture. The complaint includes explicit text messages, videos, and shocking accusations.

Read more »

Janel Grant Attorneys Introduce New Evidence Against Vince McMahon, Name WWE StarJanel Grant has filed a new motion that amends her complaint against Vince McMahon and introduces numerous pieces of new evidence.

Read more »

Tulsi Gabbard's Ties to a Secretive Cult Raise National Security ConcernsTulsi Gabbard, a four-term US congresswoman and nominee for Director of National Intelligence, is facing scrutiny over her alleged ties to the Science of Identity Foundation, a group described by former members as an abusive cult. The founder of the foundation, Chris Butler, is openly hostile to Islam and his followers treat him like 'God's representative on earth'. Gabbard's critics argue that her loyalty to Butler and the foundation could compromise national security. However, a spokesperson for President Trump has denied any affiliation between Gabbard and the foundation.

Read more »

Ethereum Foundation Sells ETH Amid Market Dip, Sparking Community OutrageThe Ethereum Foundation has sold 100 ETH for 307,893 DAI at an average price of $3,078.93, coinciding with a significant drop in Ethereum's price. The foundation has faced criticism for these sales, which some argue erode confidence in ETH and exacerbate market volatility. This recent sell-off follows a similar transaction in 2025, where the foundation sold 300 ETH. Despite these developments, the Ethereum Foundation remains active in protocol governance, creating a new wallet for staking on platforms like Kraken.

Read more »

Owen ties Big Bash record with 39-ball century to help Hobart Hurricanes win finalOpener Mitchell Owen hit a 42-ball century to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to their first Big Bash League title, beating the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in the Australian Twenty20 domestic final. Set 183 to win at Bellerive Oval on Monday, Hobart reached 185-3 with 35 balls to spare, with Matthew Wade (32 off 17) also scoring late.

Read more »