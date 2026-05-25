Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments Kick Off in New York

The Owen Hart Foundation has seen the kickstart of its Men's and Women's Tournaments in New York, with Athena advancing in the Women's Tournament and Will Ospreay securing the win in the Men's Tournament.

The Owen Hart Foundation has seen the kickstart of its Men's and Women's Tournament s in New York , with three competitive matches on the card. The first quarterfinal match featured Athena , the Forever Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, facing Mina Shirakawa.

Despite Mina's determined gameplan focusing on Athena's knee, Athena was able to overcome her leg injury and secure the win with her O-Face finisher. She will now move on to face the winner of Skye Blue and Sareee in the next round. The winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion.

The Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament also got off to an electric start, with Will Ospreay dropping Joe with a powerful Oscutter at the opening bell. However, Joe was able to lock on a Coquina Clutch and slam Ospreay's head into the guardrail, taking control of the match. Ospreay showed off his relentless pursuit of the win and secured the victory with three Hidden Blades, including one to the back of the head.

He will now face the winner of Mark Davis vs. Jack Perry in the next round. The third match of the night featured Bandido vs. Swerve Strickland, with both men showcasing their athleticism and versatility. Strickland's attack focused on Bandido's neck, which paid off later in the bout with Bandido getting caught by Swerve and finishing with a House Call for the win.

The winners of both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW's next pay-per-view





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Owen Hart Foundation New York Men's Tournament Women's Tournament Will Ospreay Athena AEW Women's World Champion AEW World Title

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