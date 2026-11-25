New ONS figures highlight extreme regional inequality, with London leading productivity by 28.2% while the East Midlands and North East lag significantly behind in 2024 output.

According to new data released by the Office for National Statistics, a profound economic divide persists across the United Kingdom, with only London and the South East achieving productivity levels that exceed the national average in 2024. This report confirms that the capital city remains the undisputed leader in economic efficiency, while regions such as the East Midlands, the North East, and Wales continue to struggle with the lowest output figures recorded in the current dataset.

London Leads National Productivity Metrics by Wide Margin

London recorded the highest productivity level of any UK region in 2024, maintaining a dominant trend that has existed since the Office for National Statistics began keeping these specific records in 1998. The data indicates that the capital's output per hour worked stands at 28.2 per cent higher than the UK average, significantly outperforming all other areas.

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The South East was the only other region to surpass the national mean, with its productivity sitting 8.7 per cent above the UK average. This clear statistical divide highlights that every other region in the country, including major economic hubs, failed to match the national baseline for output per hour worked during this period.

Regional Disparities and Subnational Variations in Output

The remaining regions all demonstrated productivity levels below the national average, with varying degrees of deviation. Scotland recorded output 1.4 per cent below the UK average, while the North West lagged by 7.2 per cent. The South West was 7.4 per cent below, the East of England was 7.5 per cent below, and the West Midlands faced a larger gap at 11.1 per cent below the national mean.

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At the subnational level, Tower Hamlets in London achieved the highest productivity level among all 182 subregions in 2024, with gross value added per hour worked running 74 per cent above the UK average. Outside of London, North Hampshire in the South East recorded the highest productivity at 53 per cent above the average, followed by Swindon in the South West at 46 per cent above.

Struggling Regions Face Significant Economic Headwinds

The East Midlands and the North East, along with Wales, recorded the lowest productivity levels among the major regions, all sitting significantly below the national benchmark. Specific subregions highlight the depth of this issue, with Torbay in the South West and Gwynedd in Wales registering the lowest productivity levels at 34 per cent below the UK average.

There were 25 subregions in total where labour productivity fell more than 20 per cent below the UK average in 2024. Northern Ireland recorded productivity 12.7 per cent below the average, Yorkshire and the Humber was 12 per cent below, and the East Midlands faced the steepest decline at 16.8 per cent below the national figure.

Geographic Hotspots and Future Economic Implications

While the broad regional trends show a stark north-south and capital-regional divide, specific localities show resilience. In Scotland, the City of Edinburgh recorded the highest productivity, exceeding the UK average by 33 per cent. Within the North of England, Cheshire East demonstrated the strongest performance, posting productivity levels 17 per cent higher than the UK average.

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These figures from the Office for National Statistics provide a comprehensive snapshot of the economic geography of the United Kingdom. The persistence of such wide disparities since records began in 1998 suggests structural challenges that require targeted intervention to balance regional development and ensure that economic growth is more evenly distributed across the country.