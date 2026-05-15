Overwhelmed by city lights, amazed by suburban skies, and spellbound by a European-made smart telescope

A UK resident shares his first impressions of the Vaonis Vespera Pro, an affordable European-made smart telescope that astounded him under his heavily light-polluted suburban skies.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter I live under heavily light-polluted suburban skies in Nottingham, U.K., where the glow of streetlights often drowns out all but the brightest of stars.

My backyard - boxed in by rows of terraced houses - offers only a small window of visible sky, and on most nights I'm lucky if I can spot the Pleiades with the naked eye. Astrophotography always felt out of reach. So when I set up the Vaonis Vespera Pro telescope for the first time, I wasn't expecting much.

While Vaonis loaned me the Vaonis Vespera Pro telescope for testing, I wasn't expecting to be nearly this impressed by what it could do under my suburban skies. All opinions in this article are my own





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Vaonis Telescope European-Made Smart Telescope Suburban Skies Astrophotography

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