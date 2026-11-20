KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-35 just south of San Marcos on Friday, blocking all northbound lanes, authorities said. An 18-wheeler overturned on I-35 just south of San Marcos early Friday morning, blocking all northbound lanes, authorities said.

All northbound traffic is being sent off the highway at York Creek Road, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency officials said drivers should expect a long closure while crews investigate and clean up the crash. They urged motorists to avoid the area and find another route, if possible.

Also read Seven local hospitals see downgrades in latest Leapfrog Group safety report

Austin police seek suspect who tried to cash stolen check after East Austin burglaryA 70-year-old Texas inmate repeatedly complained of burning pain during a lethal injection that took over an hour, a witness says. The case renews scrutiny of pentobarbital as Texas logs its most executions in a decade. Cedar Creek residents in Bastrop County oppose a proposed gas plant and Anthropic-linked data center.

Advertisement

A letter signed by 73 neighbors urges a public hearing as permits fast-track before a new governor.