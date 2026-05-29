Overspending on Home Gadgets? Here's Where to Save and Splurge

A product reviewer shares insights on when to spend more or less on coffee machines and vacuum cleaners, highlighting top recommendations to avoid buyer's remorse.

After nearly a decade of testing and reviewing products, I've learned that a high price tag does not always equal high performance. While the saying 'you get what you pay for' rings true in many cases, the best product isn't always the one that empties your wallet.

Nor is the newest model with the latest features always the right choice. Overspending can lead to fancy gadget regret and a bad taste in your mouth. For many, something simpler and often cheaper is the best option. Indeed, there are many gadgets that even top chefs would never use at home.

But how do you know when it is worth spending extra? That is where I and the Daily Mail team of testers come in. We review the newest and most popular kitchen, home, and garden gadgets across a range of price points, from premium Dyson vacuums to budget-friendly Salter air fryers.

Below, I highlight some of the most popular purchases you risk overspending on and break down which products you should buy instead, many of which we have rated and reviewed. Coffee machines are one of the worst offenders when it comes to appliance regret. They are often big, bulky, and expensive. What's more, if you end up with an all-singing, all-dancing model that you don't know how to use correctly, you could be wasting time and money.

There are many different types of coffee machines, from easy-to-use cafetieres to the best pod machines and premium bean-to-cup models. Our roundup of the best coffee machines covers a range of these, but it is worth knowing when it is the right call to splurge or save.

When you should spend more: if you have previously dabbled in pod machines, cafetieres, or cheaper manual machines and want a more sophisticated coffee experience using whole beans; or if you already own a coffee machine that does not meet the needs of your household. When you should spend less: if you are less interested in brewing the perfect espresso and convenience is your top priority; or if you are a long black coffee drinker who does not intend to experiment with espresso-based drinks.

Our recommendations: those who want good espresso-based drinks and an easy coffee experience should consider the fully automatic Delonghi Rivelia with swappable bean hoppers or the Sage Oracle Jet. Less interested in fancy features? We recommend the L'OR Barista Sublime pod machine, an older model but still one of our favourites. Similarly, the Bodum cafetiere is an inexpensive way to enjoy pre-ground coffee.

Vacuum cleaners are another big investment where it is easy to overspend. With dozens of seemingly identical models with slightly different names and accessories included, you need to be careful. Generally, most vacuums come with two to four attachments, with pet models typically including one additional attachment for tackling hair. In my opinion, you do not need any more attachments than that, so my advice is to avoid spending more on models that come with lots of extras.

Instead, look at battery life and suction power. When you should spend more: if you have a larger home and pets, requiring a more powerful clean; if you want the best suction but also cordless convenience; or if you want a more hands-off approach with a robot vacuum. When you should spend less: if you live in a smaller home or flat without pets; if you have mostly low pile carpets or hard floors that do not require deep cleans.

Our recommendations: for smaller homes with pets, the affordable Hoover HF4+ PowerMove Pet is our budget pick. For larger homes, the VAX LiftOut Reach Pet corded upright is a beefier option for those who do not mind a cord. For larger homes that prefer cordless, consider the Shark PowerDetect, which comes with a hands-free auto emptying base, reducing dust and mess





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