Oversight report blames Democratic leaders in Minnesota for rampant fraud

It turns out accusations of widespread fraud at daycare and autism centers across Minnesota were only step one.

by KRISTINE FRAZAO | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in the U.S. Capitol Building on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The committee held the hearing to examine the alleged misuse of federal funds intended for Minnesota social services and Medicaid programs. WASHINGTON - It turns out accusations of widespread fraud at daycare and autism centers across Minnesota were only step one. This time, it’s how top officials responded, or rather didn’t, that’s at the center of the latest investigation. During a March 4 hearing on the matter, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

, said, “Billions of taxpayer dollars were stolen in social services programs while warnings piled up, whistleblower spoke out and state officials chose delay and denial over action. ” His committee just published a new report entitled "The Cost of Doing Nothing: How Tim Walz and Keith Ellison Fueled Minnesota's Fraud Explosion," asserting the two Democratic leaders “were aware of credible, systemic fraud concerns as early as 2019, had the authority to stop payments to providers suspected of fraud but 'failed' to act.

" The report also accuses Governor Walz of retaliating against employees who tried to raise concerns. Following research conducted by his group, the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer said part of the reason leaders were hesitant to crack down had to do with politics.

"There's a reluctance on the part of government officials in Minnesota to actually deal with it when the warning signs arrive. They're concerned about, you know, maybe being called racist or bigoted," he said during a December interview.

"Also, that diaspora, the Somali diaspora in Minneapolis, is a powerful political force. " During their testimony on Capitol Hill in March, both he and Attorney General Ellison blamed harsh tactics by immigration officials in Minnesota, which in several cases caused top prosecutors to resign, for a slowdown in fraud prosecutions.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in the U.S. Capitol Building on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. The committee held the hearing to examine the alleged misuse of federal funds intended for Minnesota social services and Medicaid programs.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer is now asking Vice President JD Vance to have his Task Force to Eliminate Fraud conduct a thorough review of all Minnesota social services programs. The Trump Administration, months ago, already blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to the state.

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