Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time conjecture abounds about a player, or a call

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth against the Chicago Bears - Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe day after a Saints game is always an interesting time conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach.

That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough sacked - Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthas regressed since early in the season. Not to give him excuses, but there are a number of reasons why he is having difficulty.

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Defenses have seen what he can do and have adjusted. They know that his progressions are not there yet. They also know how to disguise things against him, as former Saints coachproved on Sunday. So, the Saints have to change how Shough approaches the game and give himThe Saints offensive line is more of a sieve than a blocking unit.

There have been a parade of different guys along the front five, but none have worked out. Even when the starting five were there , things haven't always worked out for them. Kelvin MooreTaliese FuagaNew Orleans lost to the Lions in overtime. Statistically, Shough had a solid, though not fantastic day in Detroit, even if he did have a slow start .

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He ended up going 35-of-56 for 410-yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and was sacked five times, while the Lions forced nine quarterback hurries. The only other time the starting five was the one the Saints wanted to begin the season was in the Superdome against Cleveland. Shough had a rather pedestrian contest, going 21-for-35, 265-yards, one touchdown, he was sacked another five times by the Browns defense, while Cleveland piled up seven quarterback hurries.

What compounds the risk of life and limb to Shough even further is factoring in a lack of a competent running game , which has been covered ad nauseum by us here and national media sources. Does Shough try to get rid of the ball too soon sometimes? There is no doubt that he does, sometimes bypassing wide open receivers.

However, a lack of trust in your offensive line will do that to you. To judge a quarterback without him being supplied with the right tools to begin with is not just unfair, it does not lend itself to a comprehensive judgement.did not have a good game Sunday. He made two field goals of 51 and 58-yards, the latter of which was a career high.

But he missed a 48-yard field goal and kicked the ball out of bounds twice on kickoffs, one after a safety, which gave Chicago the ball at midfield. These are mistakes that cannot be made in a close game. , who hit just 67% of his field goals in that stretch, the team can give Smyth a few more tries.