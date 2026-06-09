Overnight, My Husband Became Convinced I Was Out to End His Life. What He Did Next Has Torn Our Family Apart.

I'm not sure we can ever accept him back into our lives.

My husband and I had a wonderful, loving relationship for over 20 years. Then, quite suddenly, his behavior changed. He became increasingly paranoid, reactive, and strange, and had terrifying psychotic episodes in which he heard voices, convinced that I was planning to kill him and the children.

It culminated in me locking myself in the bathroom with the kids and calling 911. He was finally diagnosed with a serious adrenal condition and is getting the treatment he needs in an inpatient facility. My problem is that his parents drop by regularly, gaily talking about how wonderful it will be when he comes home. Will it?

My children and I are in therapy, trying to deal with the shock of the man we love tearing up the house. My youngest wets the bed, and both of them have nightmares. The reality is that we may never be ready to accept him back in our lives, but it’s simply not the time to have that conversation.

I’ve been testing variations of “We’re just focused on his recovery,” but that’s not shutting the conversation down, and I don’t know if I can keep avoiding it. Should I sit my in-laws down and talk them through the reality of the situation? Or do I keep deflecting until we are ready to make a decision? That day is approaching.

Being clear to your in-laws about the circumstances under which you’ll welcome your husband home is less important than being clear about it to your husband and then your children. You need to start by being clear about it in your own mind. You have a big decision to make, and you probably need to start making it now. You’ll need something more defined than “We might be ready for him to come back.

” Take some time to contemplate what exactly you’re comfortable with and what exactly it would take for you to be comfortable living with him again. For example, you might decide that he needs to live on his own for a certain period of time after leaving the facility, to show that he can stay on his medication and remain stable in a less restrictive environment.

Or maybe it will be that he can’t come home until your or your kids’ therapist signs off that you’re all stable enough to handle this intense change and have a solid plan for what to do if his return goes poorly. Once you have a one or two-sentence explanation, parents’ comments will be easy to respond to.

If they have any objections, you can remind them that they aren’t the ones who were kicked in a bathroom, scared for their lives, so their opinion isn’t going to change your plan. Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns. We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity.

Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. My sister is having a destination wedding overseas in October. The trouble is that she wants me to be the maid of honor. Not because of any affection for me , but because I’m an event planner.

In addition to the typical maid of honor stuff, she wants to dump all the planning and coordinating on me. She has invited over 200 people to her wedding. I run my own business and cannot take the time off to facilitate such a large overseas event.

I told her that I could be her maid of honor and would be happy to perform the usual duties, but she would need to hire a professional for the logistics regarding the guests. She pitched a fit in response. Now she says I’m out of the wedding party, and my parents are calling me “selfish. ” At this point, I feel like skipping her wedding altogether.

Good idea? Probably not a good idea, although I completely understand why you’d want to bow out. Here’s how I see it: If you skip the wedding, you’ll give your sister and parents ammunition against you, and you’ll definitely be made out to be selfish and irrational. Unless you’re at the point where you are ready to end your relationship with your sister entirely, you want to be there for this moment.

In 30 years, when she’s hopefully matured, everyone has sought therapy, and the Cinderella/Ugly Stepsister dynamic has become a memory , you’ll be glad you were present and that you’re in the pictures.

Finally, this is also an opportunity to spend time with other family members whom you probably see very rarely. Especially if things with your immediate family are tense, it might be really nice to connect with a cousin or other distant relative so that you don’t feel so alone and misunderstood.

It’s going to be uncomfortable knowing that your sister and parents are upset with you, but hopefully the knowledge that your stance is totally reasonable and they are ridiculous helps. Plus, being kicked out of the wedding party means you avoid all tension over unreasonable bachelorette party expectations and hideous, unflattering dresses.

This all feels like an important step away from the “Ugly Stepsister” experience and from playing a role that doesn’t feel good in a family that doesn’t treat you well. Readers often have great suggestions for our letter writers, occasionally disagree with a point Prudie makes, or simply want to provide some additional advice.

Each week, Prudie will be replying to some of these comments and suggestions from readers, which will be featured on the site on Fridays for How do I confess to my crush that I like him? We have been friends for a long while, and he isn’t dating anyone, so I would like to tell him. Let’s take a step back and decide whether you should share your feelings.

Think about the following questions: How will you feel if he doesn’t like you back? What if the friendship becomes awkward? What if he likes you and is interested in exploring a romantic connection but doesn’t want a committed relationship? And what if he is interested and then you date and, as most couples do, break up?

If you aren’t on good terms, will it have been worth it? What kind of support do you have from family and other friends to ensure that if this gets messy and upsets your social life, you’ll be OK? It’s important to consider all of this because friendship is so important and enriches life so much.

Anything that could change your relationship with someone who means a lot to you should be considered really carefully, weighing the potential pros and cons. But if you think through those questions and decide you do want to move forward, here’s a script: “Can I talk to you about something? I know we’ve been friends for a long time, but I’ve realized I like you more than a friend, and I’m wondering if you feel the same.

” GoodMy husband unexpectedly died last year. We were only in our 50s. We had plans to retire to be near our children, but they live in a very expensive, snowy part of the country. My sisters and oldest friend are planning on buying a house together in the South.

They asked me to join them and I badly want to. My daughter doesn’t want children and is busy running her own business. My son married a nice if a standoffish woman with children of her own.





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