Overlooked Google Wallet Features: How to Optimize Your Everyday Essentials with Google's Digital Hub

This article highlights 13 popular Google Wallet features that are often overlooked, including how to store and use transit cards, boarding passes, loyalty and gift cards, and digitally replace gym and library cards.

Google Wallet has evolved beyond being just a payment app. It can serve as a hub for your everyday essentials by replacing your physical credit cards, transit passes, and even your passport.

While it seems like a lot of features, most Android users only scratch the surface using Google Wallet as a basic payment tool. Here are 13 seriously overlooked Google Wallet features that can make your life easier.

Some of the features include storing boarding passes and displaying real-time information directly on your lock screen, being able to replace physical transit cards with your smartphone, being able to store and use transit cards directly from your smartphone, supporting offline transit payments, being able to digitize your physical gym pass and library cards by taking photos of them, and being able to store loyalty and gift cards. Tips and instructions on how to use these features are also provided in the article





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