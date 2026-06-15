Overlooked Fantasy Gems of the 2020s: 'Wolfwalkers' and 'Nine Days'

This article highlights two exceptional but underappreciated fantasy films from the 2020s: the visually stunning Irish folklore-inspired 'Wolfwalkers' and the philosophically profound 'Nine Days'. Both works push the boundaries of the genre while exploring deep themes of purpose, identity, and our relationship with nature, deserving far greater recognition.

Fantasy is one of the most popular and enduring genres in cinema, with roots stretching back to the silent era. It has not only resisted the medium's countless revolutions but has thrived through each, achieving unprecedented critical and commercial acclaim in the 21st century thanks to franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.

Today, fantasy remains one of Hollywood's most dependable genres. While not every fantasy film is a success, most contribute to the genre's overall vitality. In the 2020s, fantasy has delivered major wins such as the billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie and the outright cultural phenomenon Wicked. Yet, many of the genre's best and most ambitious works have slipped through the cracks, perhaps due to intense competition or themes and plots that felt inaccessible to mainstream audiences.

Regardless, these stellar fantasy movies deserve admiration, though they remain underdiscussed. Any self-respecting fantasy fan should watch them, and even those less inclined toward fantasy might find these films transformative.

'Wolfwalkers' (2020) is an independent animated fantasy adventure that stands as one of the most striking and inventive films of the decade. The story follows apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe, who arrives in Ireland with her father to eliminate the last wolf pack. She befriends Mebh, a girl from a tribe rumored to transform into wolves at night, and becomes entangled in a mystery that forces her to question what she was sent to destroy.

Visually, the film draws inspiration from medieval geometric styles, employing a vivid color palette that resembles a coloring book brought to life. Each scene brims with detail, creating tiny, immersive worlds. Narratively, it uses Irish folklore to craft an anti-authoritarian tale about friendship and environmental preservation. Few movies are as breathtaking, making its underappreciation unfortunate.

'Nine Days' (2020) is perhaps the most underrated film on this list. Written and directed by Edson Oda, it stars Winston Duke as Will, a solitary man in a pre-existence house with his assistant Kyo. Will interviews souls and monitors their lives on Earth. After one of his selections dies, he becomes aimless while choosing from a new batch that includes the hopeful Emma and the stoic Kane.

Oda explores profound questions about life's meaning and purpose. Duke delivers an outstanding performance as the pensive, sorrowful Will, embodying a crossroads many will relate to. The film is evocative and wistful without sinking into despair. It avoids easy answers or moralizing, instead urging viewers to reconsider their own purpose and whether they are using their time meaningfully. It's a daunting reflection, but one that resonates deeply





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