Overheated Tanks Prompt Evacuations in Garden Grove

Overheated tanks at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, have prompted emergency response efforts and evacuations. The tanks contain methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable liquid used to make plastics. The incident has prompted a state of emergency, with Governor Newsom's proclamation unlocking additional emergency response resources and authorities, including the use of state-owned properties and fairgrounds for shelter.

Overheated tanks at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove , California, have prompted emergency response efforts and evacuations. Local responders first attempted to cool the tanks on Thursday, but the situation escalated, leading to the evacuation of 40,000 people.

The tanks contain methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable liquid used to make plastics. The tanks' internal temperature reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, exceeding the safe operating range, raising concerns about potential explosions. The state has brought in subject-matter experts to develop a third option to mitigate the incident, aiming to prevent further leakage and protect the environment.

The incident has prompted a state of emergency, with Governor Newsom's proclamation unlocking additional emergency response resources and authorities, including the use of state-owned properties and fairgrounds for shelter. The evacuation is ongoing, and the focus remains on public safety and minimizing environmental impact





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Garden Grove GKN Aerospace Methyl Methacrylate Explosion Evacuation Emergency Response

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