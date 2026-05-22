Overcoming the Meno-Belly: How Jodie Snell Managed Perimenopausal Weight Gain

Nurse and actress Jodie Snell shares her experience using targeted protein nutrition and lifestyle adjustments to combat hormonal weight gain during perimenopause.

Jodie Snell is a woman whose life is defined by a demanding and multifaceted schedule. Residing on the Gold Coast, she balances the high-pressure responsibilities of being a patient-support nurse for individuals living with multiple sclerosis while simultaneously pursuing her creative passions as a part-time actress, including a recent appearance in a film alongside Jack Black.

As a mother of two, her daily routine is a complex balancing act of professional dedication and familial care. However, despite her active lifestyle and a history of maintaining a stable weight, Snell encountered a frustrating challenge upon entering her forties. She noticed an unexplained increase in weight, specifically in the abdominal area, which she described as the appearance of a spare tyre and a muffin-top.

This experience is far from uncommon, as medical studies indicate that up to 70 per cent of women navigating perimenopause gain an average of 1.5kg per year. This weight gain is often less about caloric intake and more about the systemic impact of declining oestrogen levels, which fundamentally alter how the body stores fat and manages metabolism.

This physiological shift often occurs during the most stressful period of a woman's life, where the intersection of career ambitions, caring for children, and the overarching mental load reaches a peak. For Snell, the turning point came when she discovered MyPause Health, a brand offering supplements specifically tailored for women over the age of 35. Seeking a sustainable solution rather than a drastic lifestyle overhaul, she opted to try the Slim Down meal replacement shakes.

These shakes are formulated to provide 30g of protein, collagen peptides, vitamin D, and calcium, all of which are critical for maintaining bone health and muscle mass during the menopausal transition. Snell implemented a simple strategy: she replaced her lunch with the protein shake for four weeks while continuing to eat normal dinners with her family.

This approach prevented her from feeling deprived and allowed her to integrate the nutritional change into her busy schedule without the need for intensive gym sessions or medical weight-loss injections. The results of this four-week experiment were both immediate and significant. Within the first week, Snell noticed a reduction in bloating and a substantial increase in her overall energy levels. She complemented the nutritional changes by increasing her daily water intake and maintaining a consistent habit of walking her dog.

By the end of the month, she had lost 5.2kg and observed a dramatic improvement in her body composition. Beyond the scale, Snell noted a positive impact on her autoimmune condition, which frequently causes inflammation and swelling in her ankles. She attributed this improvement to the combination of weight loss and the specific nourishment provided by the supplements.

She emphasized that the primary victory was not just the number on the scale, but the feeling of providing her body with the correct nutrients to function optimally during a challenging hormonal transition. MyPause Health was founded by Kathryn Carter, a former general manager for Snapchat ANZ, who was driven to create the business after experiencing early menopause at age 39 following IVF treatment.

Carter observed that for too long, women were told to simply eat less and exercise more, ignoring the fact that perimenopausal weight gain is primarily a hormonal issue rather than a calorie problem. The company's products are designed to support various women, including those using GLP-1 receptor agonists who need to maintain high protein intake, and those like Snell who prefer a non-medical route to wellness.

Now, Snell maintains her progress by replacing her lunch with the shakes for one week every month, ensuring she stays on track while continuing her hydration and walking routines. Her journey highlights the importance of hormonal awareness and targeted nutrition in managing the physical and emotional changes that accompany the transition into menopause





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