Overcoming Hooded Eye Challenges with a Makeup Hack

Tricks, tips, and a hack to lift hooded eyes and create higher lashes to improve eyeliner application. Includes how-to guide and methods to lift the skin fold using an eyeliner technique.

As we age, many of us notice the skin around our eyes gets looser and more crepey, giving the illusion of hooded eyes. Eyeliner often completely vanishes once we open our eyes if we have excess skin, leaving the flick looking all broken and crooked, which can be frustrating.

But, with persistence and a little makeup hack, we can disguise and lift our natural eye shape. A trick learned from creator @iv_mua involves drawing a dot at the outer end of the lash line, below the crease where the lid on the skin creases, and connecting the dots with a line.

Then, drawing a triangle with the line as a base and filling it in gives a lifted, sculpted effect. Using a waterproof liner helps keep the flick visible, elongated, and sharp. With some final tips and a cotton bud, even the most shaky-handed girl can create a thinner, sharper shape. Overcoming hooded eye challenges takes patience and practice.

But, with the right approach and tools, it's possible to transform eye make-up application into a smoother process





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Make-Up Eyeliner Lifted Sculpted Ledges Crease Hack Dot Line Triangle Cotton Bud Micellar Water Eyes

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