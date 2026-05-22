Over Your Dead Body Digital Release Date Announced

The Over Your Dead Body digital release date is May 26, and the film is now available to rent and purchase on VOD. The R-rated action-comedy-thriller rounds out its cast with Timothy Olyphant, Keith Jardine, Paul Guilfoyle, and Juliette Lewis, alongside its two leads.

The Over Your Dead Body digital release date is May 26. The R-rated action-comedy-thriller rounds out its cast with Timothy Olyphant, Keith Jardine, Paul Guilfoyle, and Juliette Lewis, alongside its two leads.

The film is directed by Jorma Taccone, a Saturday Night Live alumnus and The Lonely Island member, and had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on March 14, where it took home the HEADLINER Audience Award. The official synopsis sets up the chaos well. It reads, When miserable couple Dan and Lisa retreat to a remote cabin for a romantic reset, each arrives with a secret plan to murder the other.

Their carefully plotted traps and counterplots quickly unravel when a dangerous crew crashes the weekend with plans of their own. As the toxic getaway spirals into chaotic carnage, Dan and Lisa must survive the intruders, each other, and figure out if they want to save their marriage or survive it.

Produced by Aram Tertzakian, Kelly McCormick, Lee Kim, David Leitch, Guy Danella, and Nick Spicer, the film blends genre chaos with a pitch-black comedic streak that clearly landed with festival audiences. With its SXSW win already in the books, the VOD release gives wider audiences a chance to see what the buzz is about. Fans can mark their calendars for May 26 to catch Samara Weaving and Jason Segel in this bloody battle of wits.

The film is a blend of action, comedy, and horror, with a unique take on the traditional romantic getaway. The cast delivers strong performances, and the direction by Jorma Taccone brings the chaos to life. The film's dark humor and witty dialogue add to its appeal, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The Over Your Dead Body digital release date is a great opportunity for audiences to experience this unique film, and it's a testament to the creativity and talent of the cast and crew





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Over Your Dead Body Digital Release Date Action-Comedy-Thriller Samara Weaving Jason Segel

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