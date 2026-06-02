Over Your Dead Body Climbs to No. 4 on Apple TV Store Chart

Timothy Olyphant's latest dark comedy thriller finds a second life on streaming after a modest theatrical run.

Timothy Olyphant 's latest movie has found an unexpected second life on streaming, demonstrating the shifting dynamics of film distribution in the post-pandemic era. Olyphant has built a career as one of Hollywood's most dependable genre stars, best known for playing Raylan Givens in Hulu's Justified and Seth Bullock in Deadwood.

He has also appeared in blockbusters such as Scream 2, Live Free or Die Hard, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as the upcoming Alien: Earth series. His most recent project, the R-rated dark comedy thriller Over Your Dead Body, is now resonating with audiences on premium video-on-demand platforms.

According to FlixPatrol, the film currently ranks No. 4 on the U.S. Apple TV Store chart, trailing only major releases like Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Hoppers. This marks a significant streaming resurgence for a film that had a modest theatrical debut, highlighting how mid-budget genre movies can thrive in the digital marketplace. The film, directed by Jorma Taccone, is an English-language remake of the acclaimed Norwegian thriller The Trip.

It stars Jason Segel and Samara Weaving as a deeply dysfunctional married couple who retreat to a remote cabin with the mutual intent to kill one another. Their deadly plans spiral out of control when a group of dangerous criminals, led by Olyphant's character, unexpectedly arrives, turning their getaway into a chaotic fight for survival. The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Keith Jardine, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Over Your Dead Body hit theaters in April 2026, generating attention for its over-the-top violence and unusual blend of comedy, thriller, and horror. Critics frequently praised the chemistry between Segel and Weaving, as well as the film's increasingly chaotic escalation. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 66% critics score and a 77% audience score, indicating that while critical reception was mixed, general audiences responded favorably.

Despite positive reactions, Over Your Dead Body struggled to become a major box office breakout, a common fate for many R-rated genre films in a landscape dominated by franchise blockbusters. Its climb to No. 4 on the Apple TV Store chart suggests that the film is finding its audience on VOD, where unconventional and original content often stands out.

The combination of dark comedy, graphic violence, and thriller elements may have limited its theatrical appeal, but those same qualities have helped it capture viewers seeking something different from traditional studio releases. For Olyphant, Segel, Weaving, and the rest of the cast, this resurgence is evidence that audiences remain eager for original, R-rated genre entertainment when given the chance to discover it on their own terms.

The film's success on streaming also underscores a growing trend: as theaters increasingly cater to tentpole releases, mid-budget movies are finding new life and revenue through digital platforms, reshaping how we measure a film's long-term impact





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Timothy Olyphant Over Your Dead Body Streaming VOD Dark Comedy Thriller

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