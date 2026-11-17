The Art of Over the Garden Wall: Expanded Edition HC arrives on February 9, 2027. Discover new content from Patrick McHale and Nick Cross in this collector's item.

Patrick McHale's dark fantasy series Over the Garden Wall will see a significant new release in February 2027, marking a major moment for its enduring fanbase. The Art of Over the Garden Wall: Expanded Edition HC will launch on February 9, 2027, offering updated content a decade after the original 2017 publication.

2027 Art Book Release Details and Pricing

Dark Horse Comics is issuing the new Expanded Edition HC on February 9, 2027, with two distinct pricing tiers for collectors. The standard hardcover version is priced at $54.99 and contains 208 pages of updated material. A deluxe variant is also available for $109.99, which includes a premium slipcase with a foiled cover, gilded page edges, and a bookmark ribbon.

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The original edition of The Art of Over the Garden Wall first appeared in 2017 as an official companion to the animated series. That initial version featured hundreds of concept sketches, background paintings, storyboards, character designs, and comics before going out of print and becoming a scarce collector's item.

The upcoming 2027 release updates this legacy with more than 30 additional pages of content that were not included in the 2017 version. This expansion ensures that both longtime devotees and new viewers have access to comprehensive behind-the-scenes material from the beloved miniseries.

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New Creative Contributions and Expanded Content

Nick Cross, the art director for Over the Garden Wall, created a new cover for the 2027 Expanded Edition. The book also features a new foreword by Alex Hirsch, the creator of Gravity Falls, adding significant weight to the publication.

Readers will find an addendum that includes cast interviews and artwork from the BOOM! Studios comic series. The collection also showcases concept designs from Mondo's collectible figures and photography from records and other media created to honor the show's legacy since the first edition was published.

Legacy of the 2014 Miniseries and Character Journey

Patrick McHale created Over the Garden Wall, which aired on Cartoon Network in 2014 for ten episodes. The narrative follows half-brothers Wirt and Greg, who become lost in the Unknown, a mysterious wilderness filled with whimsy and danger, on Halloween night.

During their journey, the brothers encounter Beatrice, a talking bluebird who helps guide them through the strange land as they attempt to avoid a terrifying entity known as the Beast. The series is noted for its masterful blending of dark fantasy, folk horror, comedy, and coming-of-age storytelling.

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The show's vintage illustration influences and classic animation style delivered a nostalgic Americana feel. This aesthetic, combined with heartfelt character development, helped establish the series as a cult classic and one of the best animated fantasy shows of the last two decades.

Upcoming Availability for Fans and Collectors

Fans can pre-order The Art of Over the Garden Wall: Expanded Edition HC from Dark Horse Comics for delivery on February 9, 2027. The publication serves as both a celebration of the original animated mini-series and a comprehensive archive of its artistic evolution.

The 2027 release ensures that the detailed world-building and character designs remain accessible without the scarcity issues faced by the 2017 edition. With its new foreword, additional interviews, and expanded artwork, the book offers a definitive look at the creation of one of Cartoon Network's most acclaimed programs.