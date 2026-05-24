Over-sized resorts in the Caribbean: Alternatives to bulkier properties (Travel Guide)

A guide to 13 small, locally-owned Caribbean properties with 30 rooms or fewer, offering a personal welcome and intimate atmosphere. It also discusses the trend of over-sized resorts in the region.

There's a dismaying trend in the Caribbean to build ever bigger and brasher hotels. Earlier this year, the family-focused Beaches resort in Turks and Caicos was enlarged to a mind-boggling 858 rooms, and next month a massive resort, Royalton Vessence, will open in the heart of Holetown on the west coast of Barbados.

Meanwhile in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, the upcoming Moon Palace The Grand will boast a whopping 2,171 rooms and a lobby that can welcome 5,000 visitors a day. Is that your kind of Caribbean holiday? It’s not mine, and just think of the queues for the toaster at breakfast.

As a frequent visitor to this region for more than 25 years, I’ve always preferred to stay in small, locally owned properties where you can be sure of a personal welcome and an intimate and civilised atmosphere. Here are 13 of my favourites, all with 30 rooms or fewer, that can be booked now for a satisfying getaway.

Island Flavours: Little Good Harbour, Barbados Beaside Luxury: Hermitage Bay, Antigua Honeymoon Heaven: Cotton House, Mustique Treehouse Escape: Castara Retreats, Tobago Glorious Gardens: Golden Rock Inn, Nevi





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Caribbean Resorts Over-Sized Hotels Personal Hospitality Locally Owned Properties

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