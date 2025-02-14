Over One Million Igloo Coolers Recalled Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard

A popular brand of coolers is being recalled due to a serious safety concern that could result in fingertip amputations. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about Igloo's 90 qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, stating that their tow handles pose a risk of pinching and crushing fingers.

More than one million popular Igloo coolers are being recalled due to a serious safety hazard . The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that the tow handle on Igloo's 90 qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers can pinch a user's fingertips against the cooler, creating the risk of fingertip amputations and crushing injuries. The CPSC has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries linked to these coolers, including amputations, broken bones, and cuts.

These coolers were sold in a variety of colors and designs, and were manufactured before January 2024. Consumers can identify the affected coolers by checking the manufacturing date imprinted on the bottom in a circular pattern. The pattern includes an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Consumers who bought the coolers are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Igloo for a free repair kit. The coolers were sold at major retailers like Costco, Target, Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and online through Amazon, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites between January 2019 and January 2025, with prices ranging from $80 to $140





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PRODUCT RECALL SAFETY HAZARD FINGERTIP AMPUTATION IGLOO COOLERS CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Igloo Coolers Recalled Over Fingertip Amputation RiskIgloo has issued a recall for its 90-quart Flip and Tow rolling coolers due to a risk of fingertip amputation and crushing injuries. The tow handle can pinch fingers against the cooler. About 1.06 million units sold in the U.S. from January 2019 through January 2025 are affected. Consumers are urged to stop using the coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Read more »

Igloo recalls 1 million rolling coolers after fingertip amputation injuriesThe now-recalled “Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers” have a tow handle can pinch users’ fingertips.

Read more »

Igloo Rolling Coolers Recalled Over Fingertip InjuriesOver 1 million Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers are being recalled due to a risk of fingertip injuries, including amputations. The tow handle can pinch users' fingertips. The recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after 12 reports of injuries.

Read more »

Igloo Recalls Over 1 Million Coolers Due to Fingertip Injury RiskIgloo is recalling over 1 million of its 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers due to a handle hazard that can pinch users' fingertips, resulting in injuries including amputations. Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Read more »

Igloo Recalls Over 1 Million Coolers Due to Fingertip Injury HazardIgloo is recalling over 1 million coolers sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico due to a handle hazard that can cause fingertip injuries, including amputations.

Read more »

Igloo recalls over a million coolers after handle hazard causes fingertip amputation injuriesNEW YORK (AP) — Igloo is recalling more than 1 million of its coolers sold across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a

Read more »