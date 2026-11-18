Young people who have online-only friends or use AI as a social companion face higher odds of loneliness than those who do not, a new Gallup report reveals.

Whether these labels are deserved or completely off the mark, what continually connects this unique class of young people is a desire to reconstruct how they think about connection.

” researchers from public polling firm Gallup and the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital found that more than one-third of Gen Z rely on AI for companionship. The percentage was higher among daily AI users, spiking to 50 percent, and 42 percent among those with online-only friends.

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Rather than measure the consequences of screen time alone, the report examines who Gen Z connects with and how those relationships not only account for their social lives but also how they impact their mental health. While in-person friendships were rated the highest for “strength and support” and were “associated with the most positive emotional experiences,” young people who rely on online-only friends or AI as a social companion may have higher odds of loneliness than those who do not.

Researchers examined three modes of what they consider close connection: in-person friendships, friendships that started IRL but are sustained online, and online-only friendships where a young person has never met their friend in real life. The survey, conducted between May and August, sampled 15,925 people aged 15 to 22 across 16 countries, and suggests that Gen Z benefits more from IRL relationships compared to digital ones, despite nearly half of young people in the US having at least one close online-only friend.

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“Adolescence is a time when you thrive when you socialize, and so they’re looking for all of these contexts to socialize in,” says David Bickham, research director of the Digital Wellness Lab. “I don’t necessarily see it as, oh, these kids have some sort of major deficit and are looking to AI.

I see it as these are young people who are growing up in a time of AI, the most powerful way to find information online, and the more they use it, they see and are more engaged with the social side of it. ” While AI may help fill a genuine social gap, it hasn’t yet taken the place of their IRL bonds.

“In-person and digitally mediated friendships coexist within the same social life,” write the authors of the report. When it comes to maintaining those affiliations, Instagram and Discord—surprisingly, not TikTok—were the top platforms in the US for staying in touch with online-only friends. Bickham also noted that “loneliness specifically may be something that these online relationships can’t quite compensate for. ” “Kids who are reporting loneliness really do things online that are consistent with trying to make friends.

They talk to people they don't know, which is always a risk, but it’s also how you make friends,” Bickham says. The report found that Gen Z men, who were more likely to have digital friendships than women, often encountered new acquaintances through gaming, while young women mentioned social media as their most common category to cultivate connection.

“What’s intriguing is that boys who are higher in social anxiety are less likely to make connections. They tend to do things by themselves, but when it comes to AI, what we found is that kids who are still lonely are going to seek out connections” with chatbots, Bickham says. Recent debates over teen screen time have centered on whether digital devices are driving a youth mental health crisis or if the concerns are overstated.

Some critics believe that by only measuring screen time it overlooks the type of content young people watch. This year, social media bans and age-restriction policies for minors took effect in Australia and the UK.

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In the US, where state legislators have introduced bills to curb addictive design features, a majority of Americans support banning kids under 16 from using social media, according to a recentthat research on the topic has primarily focused on “blunt measures of screen time” and that doing so would “treat all content consumed online as uniform. ” Allem concluded that this approach is “deficient” and called on researchers to set a new agenda that instead investigates the actual content kids were consuming, not just time spent.

It was also important to Bickham and his team to look beyond a surface-level analysis of screen time and consider the nature of the relationships being formed while young people were online, zeroing in on how that time is spent and who it’s spent with.

“It’s very difficult to measure screen time accurately in a survey. Mainly because half the kids told us this was something they’re doing all the time. A more important finding is the quality of relationship. It’s how you use these platforms that’s going to dictate your outcome, not just how long you use them for.

”from the Digital Wellness Lab mapped the use of AI among teenagers in the US, Brazil, and France and found that teens aged 13 to 17 were turning to AI for personal advice and creative work, in addition to companionship. While researchers are wary of classifying the report as a permanent shift in how young people form relationships, they say it does signal a growing reliance on AI companionship as part of a pattern of digital social engagement unfolding among Gen Z. “It wouldn’t be surprising if AI companionship becomes more common over the next five years as AI becomes integrated into young people’s everyday lives,” says Andrew Dugan, a principal researcher at Gallup.

“But whether young people are turning to AI because they feel lonely, or whether AI companionship might reinforce those feelings, remains an important question for future research. ”is a senior writer at WIRED where he covers internet culture, the future of sex, and online dating. His WIRED cover storywas adapted into a Hulu docuseries in 2024 and won the AAFCA Award for Best Documentary and a Rockie Award ...