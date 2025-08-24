Over 900 Arrests Made in Trump's D.C. Safety Crackdown

President Trump's federal security initiative in Washington D.C. has resulted in over 900 arrests, with a recent surge of 93 arrests in a single day. The operation has also seen the seizure of firearms, the finding of missing children, and the clearance of homeless encampments.

Armed officers were captured on camera placing handcuffs on a man from within an apartment complex in Washington D.C. 's Petworth neighborhood on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The officers, identifiable by their 'Washington Field Office' insignia on their shirts beneath tactical gear emblazoned with 'Police,' were part of a federal operation aiming to enhance security in the district. Since the inauguration of President Trump 's federal security initiative, over 910 arrests have been made.

On Saturday, August 23rd alone, 93 arrests were made, highlighting the intensity of the crackdown. One arrest involved an individual who struck a Homeland Security Investigations agent with his vehicle on August 22nd. According to the White House, during the arrest, this individual attempted to escape by rammed several law enforcement vehicles before being apprehended. 46 of the 93 individuals arrested on Aug. 23rd were found to be in the U.S. illegally, according to the White House.Aside from the recent arrests,President Trump's initiative has yielded significant results since its inception on August 7th. At least five known gang members, including those affiliated with MS-13, have been apprehended. The operation has also resulted in the seizure of 101 firearms, successfully removing them from D.C.'s streets. Moreover, two missing children were found during the operation, demonstrating its broader impact on public safety. 49 homeless encampments have been cleared under this operation, and the Metropolitan Police Department continues to work in collaboration with city officials to locate and dismantle additional encampments. The White House emphasized that some National Guard members may be armed in the near future, aligning with their mission and training to 'protect federal assets, provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests, and deter violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Washington D.C. Arrests Security Crime Crackdown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Lynk & Co 900 Is A Comfortable, 845-Horsepower BeastThis Range-Rover-like big SUV starts at $42,500. That's far cheaper than equivalent Western vehicles, making it a compelling value.

Read more »

Lincoln High can put 900 students in trailers to relieve overcrowding, the city zoning board ruledA Mayfair neighbor called Lincoln High trailer classrooms an abomination, but the zoning board said the school can use them.

Read more »

This Chinese EREV Has Over 900 Miles Of RangeThe SAIC Motor IM LS6 coupe crossover can now be ordered as a BEV or EREV with over 900 miles of combined range.

Read more »

Powell hints at September rate cut despite tariff risks, sending Dow up 900 pointsToday's Business Headlines: 08/20/25

Read more »

ICE Arrests Illegal Alien with 38 Arrests, 15 Convictions, Including Sexual AssaultSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

ICE arrests more than 200 child sex offenders in Houston area under TrumpPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »