Over 700 People-Carrying Migrants Cross the English Channel in Two Days; Home Secretary Criticizes 'Illegal Migrants' Targeting Britain

As the hot weather and favorable sea conditions encouraged people smugglers, over 700 migrants, including many with children, crossed the English Channel in the past two days. The number of arrivals so far this month is the highest in a decade, with almost 800 crossings recorded. The Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the migrants of targeting Britain as a 'soft touch' and pledged to 'put them behind bars'. The immigration policies of the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have also faced criticism: the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported last year's decline in net migration to an estimated 171,000 - the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Almost 700 migrants have crossed the Channel in the past two days as people-smugglers took advantage of the hot weather and favourable sea conditions. Official figures show 681 migrants made the crossing from France in 10 boats on Friday and Saturday.

They are the first recorded dinghy arrivals in 13 days. French police with riot shields just watched as dozens – some carrying children wearing life vests on their shoulders – waded through the waves to clamber on board. Other pictures captured on Saturday showed older children struggling through the water after failing to board one of the inflatable boats. People in life jackets were seen being led from a Border Security Command vessel after arriving on the Kent coast.

Almost 400 crossed the Channel in small boats on Friday, with 287 making the journey yesterday. Kemi Badenoch yesterday made claims that 'a lot' of those arriving by small boats 'should not be here'. The Conservative leader told LBC they are targeting Britain as they see the country as a 'soft touch'.

'They are not refugees,' she said. 'They are people who see our country as a soft touch, and they exploit our kindness.





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