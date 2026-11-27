Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Influencers flew mostly long-haul flights (49%) and an average of 72,244 km ...

Influencers flew mostly long-haul flights and an average of 72,244 km each, roughly equivalent to circumnavigating the globe twice. EasyJet, Air France, Aer Lingus are among the airlines that spend the most on social media, including via influencers.

Travel influencers have a disproportionate climate footprint, generating an average of 10.0t of CO₂e emissions each just from flights in 2025, according to aby T3 Transportation Think Tank, commissioned by T&E. This is 16.7 times higher than the average European’s four leisure round trips and around 0.6 t CO₂e per tourist each year across all modes of transport for the 95% of their trips taking place in the EU. This does not yet include the travel emissions of the people they influenced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The study tracks 25 primarily European and US travel influencers representing millions of followers, and examines their role in the advertising strategy of airlines. Influencers took an average of 16 flights per year, visiting four times as many destinations as a standard European. The study shows that influencers predominantly take long-haul flights over medium and short-haul journeys.