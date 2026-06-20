Over 7,000 Offenders to Wear Sobriety Tags During World Cup to Curb Alcohol-Fuelled Crime

The UK Ministry of Justice is deploying electronic sobriety tags on more than 7,300 alcohol-related offenders during the World Cup. The tags monitor sweat for alcohol and alert probation officers, aiming to prevent a surge in violent crime and disorder linked to the football event. The initiative has shown a 97% compliance rate.

During the upcoming World Cup , over 7,300 offenders will be subject to alcohol restrictions and required to wear electronic ' sobriety tags '. The Ministry of Justice has announced that these individuals, who are either on release from prison or serving community sentences, will be monitored to prevent alcohol consumption during the tournament.

The tags detect alcohol through perspiration and alert probation officers if alcohol is found. Offenders who breach their alcohol bans may face further penalties. This initiative aims to curb alcohol-related violence, disorder, and anti-social behaviour that often accompanies major football events. Lord Timpson, the Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending minister, emphasized that major sporting events should unite the country without being marred by alcohol-fuelled incidents.

He stated that wearing the tag serves as a constant reminder to offenders that any violation could result in a return to jail. The sobriety tag technology was first trialed in Wales in 2020 and introduced in England in 2021. Courts can mandate the tags for offenders whose crimes involved alcohol, and they can also be applied to those leaving prison.

According to the Ministry of Justice, approximately 5,000 offenders were already wearing the tags when the World Cup started, with an additional 2,300 expected to be equipped before the final on July 19. The program reports a 97% compliance rate, indicating its effectiveness in deterring alcohol consumption among participants. The technology is sophisticated enough to differentiate between trace alcohol amounts in foods, like liqueur chocolates, and higher levels found in alcoholic drinks.

This measure reflects a broader strategy to maintain public order during high-profile events that historically see spikes in alcohol-related offences. By targeting a specific high-risk group, authorities aim to reduce the strain on police resources and ensure a safer environment for communities and fans during the tournament





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Sobriety Tags World Cup Alcohol-Related Crime Ministry Of Justice Electronic Monitoring Probation Offenders Compliance

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