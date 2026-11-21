ORL Labs LLC initiated a voluntary Class II recall of over 51,000 units of toothpaste and mouthwash after FDA testing detected hormones including progesterone, estradiol, and DHEA in the products.

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed a voluntary nationwide recall initiated by Scottsdale, Arizona-based ORL Labs LLC after federal testing detected harmful hormones in samples of their oral care products.

FDA Issues Class II Recall for ORL Labs

The agency classified the recall as a Class II action on November 6, which is designated for products where exposure may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. ORL Labs LLC recalled a total of 51,762 units of six ORL Organic Oral Care products for children and adults.

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The recall began on October 12 and was prompted after the FDA notified the company that testing found progesterone, estradiol, or dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in the product samples. Progesterone and estradiol are primary female sex hormones, while DHEA is a hormone the body uses to produce estrogen and testosterone. The presence of these substances in oral care items raises safety concerns, although the FDA report did not specify which specific hormones were detected in individual samples or the exact concentrations found.

The agency also did not explain how the cross-contamination occurred during the manufacturing or packaging process. Affected products were distributed nationwide and carry expiration dates ranging between September 2026 and August 2028, indicating they are currently available on store shelves or in consumer homes. The recall specifically applies to 4-ounce tubes of ORL Organic Oral Care natural toothpaste.

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This includes 19,247 units of Fresh Mint with UPC 850006245499, 7,202 units of Cinnamint with UPC 850006245512, and 3,976 units of Bubblegum Kids with UPC 850006245505. Additionally, the recall covers 16.9-ounce bottles of ORL mouthwash. This batch includes 12,081 units of Fresh Mint with UPC 850006245451, 6,140 units of Cinnamint Kids with UPC 850006245468, and 3,116 units of Bubblegum Kids with UPC 850006245475. The exact breakdown totals the 51,762 units mentioned in the enforcement report.

ORL Labs did not issue a public press release for the recall and instead notified consignees or the public by letter, according to the FDA filing. The agency report did not include specific disposal or refund instructions for consumers who have purchased the affected items. A representative for ORL Labs did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the recall.

Consumers with questions about the products are advised to contact the company directly at 844-675-5227 or via email at orl@orlcares.com. The FDA continues to monitor the situation and has issued an enforcement report detailing the scope of the recall. Consumers are encouraged to check their products against the listed UPC codes to determine if they are part of the recall. There have been no reported injuries or health incidents directly linked to the hormone contamination at this time.

Company Response and Safety Concerns

However, the voluntary nature of the recall suggests the company is taking preemptive steps to remove potentially violative products from the market. The FDA emphasizes that Class II recalls are taken seriously due to the potential for adverse health effects. The agency works closely with companies to ensure that such products are removed from circulation as quickly as possible. ORL Organic Oral Care markets its products as natural alternatives to conventional brands.

This incident highlights the importance of rigorous testing and quality control in the manufacturing of personal care items. The recall affects all channels of distribution, including online retailers and physical stores. Anyone who has purchased these specific items within the expiration date window should stop using them immediately. Further updates on the investigation into the cross-contamination source may be released by the FDA in the coming weeks.

ORL Labs is expected to cooperate fully with the agency to prevent future occurrences. The total volume of recalled products represents a significant portion of the company's output for these specific SKUs. The financial impact of the recall on ORL Labs remains unclear. Public health officials are reminding consumers to verify product authenticity and batch numbers when purchasing oral care items.

This recall joins other recent food and drug safety alerts, underscoring the ongoing need for vigilance in consumer product safety. The FDA encourages anyone with concerns to report adverse events or quality issues through their official reporting channels. Consumers are urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase if possible. No specific medical advice has been issued regarding the ingestion of these contaminated products at this stage.

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The timeline of the recall indicates a relatively swift response from the FDA upon detection of the contamination. ORL Labs is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has gained popularity for its organic formulations. The detection of sex hormones in toothpaste is an unusual and concerning development in consumer health. The FDA's enforcement report serves as the primary official document guiding this recall action.

Further details on the manufacturing facility's inspection may follow as the investigation progresses. The recall is effective immediately across the United States. There is no indication that other non-affected products from ORL Labs are compromised. The company has not publicly addressed the social media rumors surrounding the recall.

Consumer Guidance and Industry Impact

Healthcare providers are not currently issuing special advisories related to this specific recall. The FDA website provides the most up-to-date information on the status of the recall. Consumers should keep the product packaging until they have verified if their item is included. The recall does not affect the safety of other brands of toothpaste or mouthwash.

ORL Labs has a strong social media presence which may be used to disseminate further instructions. The cost of the recall will likely be borne by the company as part of its quality assurance protocols. This event may prompt stricter regulatory scrutiny for smaller organic health brands. The hormones detected are naturally occurring but inappropriate for topical oral use in these concentrations.

The recall is a precautionary measure rather than a response to widespread illness. ORL Labs is expected to implement new testing procedures to prevent recurrence. The FDA has thanked the company for its prompt cooperation in the recall process. No legal penalties have been levied against ORL Labs as of this report.

The focus remains on consumer safety and the removal of the affected stock. The recall is classified as a serious public health concern due to the hormonal nature of the contaminant. Final instructions will be provided by the company via their customer service lines. The FDA will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of the recall in reducing exposure.

This story is developing and will be updated with any new information from the FDA. Consumers are the primary audience for this alert and should act with caution.